In February, the Chicago division of the FBI released a memo warning of a group of left-wing women using dating sites with the specific goal of luring ICE agents into a honey trap.

One tactic, per the memo, is to use the false identity of a “tradwife.”

“These profiles were incorporating imagery of a ‘traditional wife’ aesthetic and listing specific interests in an attempt to appeal to … individuals in law enforcement,” reads the FBI memo. “The objective was to lure affiliated law enforcement personnel into an online or in-person interaction under the guise of a date, after which the individuals would be publicly exposed and doxed online.”

The memo adds that the “tactic is intended to generate public embarrassment and deter immigration enforcement activity.”

WATCH — SICK! Democrat Jerry Nadler Says, “You’d Be Justified Shooting” ICE Agents:

Just as troubling as the honey traps is the skepticism from the left-wing media that, despite all the evidence, this threat is real.

The far-left New Republic quoted the executive director of Property of the People, the outlet that first revealed the memo…

“It’s absurd the FBI issued a thinly-sourced security alert about ICE agents’ online dating troubles,” he said. “It’s equally ludicrous the FBI is spending taxpayer dollars to protect ICE agents from possible ‘embarrassment’ at the hands of a supposed ‘small group of women’ who might name and ridicule them online.”

What?

More…

The far-left Guardian published the same quote along with this one from a former FBI agent…

“The right-wing echo chamber creates threats, and the government’s intelligence apparatus just repeats those threats without any context, more detail, or any instruction of how agents or officers should respond,” he said. “They must have run out of other threats.”

Except…

Apparently, the memo was the result of a New York Post story in January that documented “Lefty TikTokkers … orchestrating groups of women to chase ‘d–k pics’ and ‘selfies’ of ICE agents in a twisted scheme to dox them, as attacks on immigration officers surge to historic levels.”

Now get a load of this… the New York Post directly quoted a woman on TikTok who admits she’s part of an organized group doing exactly this…

“I’m part of a group of about 20 or so women from MA doing this,” posted user pretty lilthang on TikTok, according to a Wednesday X post by LibsofTikTok. “We have a private FB group of around 1K ppl, some of us go on dates & others help on the back end w/background checks, finding info, etc.” … In one viral post, TikTokker healthypolicyprincess asked her fellow Carolinians on Tinder, Bumble, Grindr and other dating apps to screenshot and share any profiles of suspected ICE agents for a “folder” she was making of every agent in the state — which she planned to make public.

This woman actually says, “Get those dick pics and selfies and share them widely!”

So, you have a TikTokker going “viral” lobbying for women to honeytrap ICE agents, claiming she and 20 other women have already engaged in this plot, and then you have the media, including a former FBI agent, claiming the FBI is making it all up.

Whuh?

The only question a Normal Person would ask about this is, why wouldn’t the FBI warn about such a thing?

WATCH — Disgusting! Jamie Raskin Slanders ICE Officers as Thugs and “Domestic Terrorists”:

Here at Breitbart News, we warn each other all the time about phishing emails. This is no different. That’s just what you do — you look out for one another and your employer. It would be a dereliction of duty for the FBI not to warn its fellow law enforcement officers about a possible threat like this one.

As far as these women go… Try to wrap your mind around women who are so empty-souled that they put this much effort and time into the hope they can destroy a man whose only sin is risking his own life to find, arrest, and deport rapists, wife-beaters, murderers, child molesters, drug dealers, gangbangers, and scam artists.

And in the story of their sad little lives, these women have written themselves as the heroes for protecting evil at the expense of the innocent.