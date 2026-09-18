Poll Shows Collins Closing In on Ossoff in Georgia U.S. Senate Race

New polling shows Republican Rep. Mike Collins closing in on far-left Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) in the high-stakes Georgia U.S. Senate race.

The survey from Quantus Insights shows incumbent Ossoff narrowly leading Trump-endorsed Collins less than two months from election day, 48.2 percent to 44.4 percent. When voters leaning toward a candidate are included, Ossoff leads 49.0 percent to 44.9 percent. Both results are within the survey’s margin of error of ±4.3 percentage points.

The race projects a much closer result than other recent polls, with RealClearPolling showing Ossoff leading by an average of eight points in the “toss-up” race.

“Jon Ossoff’s toxic far-left record is being exposed, and this race is tightening every day,” Collins spokesman Meyer Siegfried told Breitbart News.

“Georgians are rejecting Jon Ossoff for standing with the radical fringes of his party, and they are backing Mike Collins’s commonsense businessman approach to cutting taxes, lowering costs, and delivering results in the U.S. Senate,” Siegfried continued.

The race will be “competitive” and “shaped by sharp differences across gender, race, age, and geography,” the pollster assessed. Undecided voters also “leave both campaigns an opportunity to improve their standing,” with 5.2 percent undecided when leaners are included and 6.5 percent undecided without leaners.

Ossoff strongly leads with women, 54 percent to 37 percent, and black voters, 82 percent to 10 percent, while Collins leads with men, 52 percent to 42 percent, and white voters, 61 percent to 31 percent, the survey found.

“These opposing margins illustrate how closely the statewide balance depends on the composition of the electorate and each campaign’s ability to bring its supporters to the polls,” Quantus said in a poll summary.

WATCH — Rep. Mike Collins Calls Out Sen. Jon Ossoff for Letting Immigrants Flood into the U.S.:

There is also clear division when. broken down by age group.

“Ossoff leads 58 percent to 29 percent among voters ages 18–29 and 53 percent to 37 percent among those ages 30–44,” according to the poll report. “The race narrows to 48 percent to 45 percent in Ossoff’s favor among voters ages 45–64. Collins leads among voters 65 and older, 55 percent to 41 percent. The younger age groups have smaller sample sizes and should be interpreted directionally.”

Both candidates have over 90 percent support from their own parties. While Ossoff leads with independent voters 42 percent to 29 percent, 26 percent remain undecided, making that group “especially consequential.”

Both candidates are viewed more favorably than unfavorably, although Ossoff has more name recognition than Collins. Just 2.8 percent are unfamiliar with Ossoff, while 14.3 percent do not know Collins.

“More voters have yet to form an opinion of Collins, giving his campaign an opening to introduce him while also leaving those impressions open to persuasion by his opponent,” the poll report reads.

“For now, Ossoff’s advantages among women, Black voters and the Atlanta electorate place him ahead. Collins’ strength among men, white voters, older voters and rural communities keeps the contest competitive,” the report continues. “The central question is whether Ossoff can turn his narrow lead into majority support or Collins can close the gap among voters still weighing their choice.”

The Georgia Senate race is expected to be extremely tight and could even determine which party holds the majority during the second half of President Donald Trump’s second term. Ossoff was previously dubbed the “most vulnerable” Democrat up for reelection, but he is also widely believed to harbor ambitions to run for the presidency in 2028. Collins represents Georgia’s 10th congressional district, owns a trucking company, and has seen early career wins, including President Trump signing the Laken Riley Act.

The Quantus Insights poll was conducted with 645 likely voters between September 14–16. The approximate margin of error is ±4.3 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.