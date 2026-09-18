Trump Bans CNN, MS NOW, Politico from White House over ‘FAKE NEWS’

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is immediately banning establishment legacy news outlets Politico, MS NOW, and CNN from the White House for “‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS.”

Trump announced his decision in a Truth Social post Friday:

I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them “alive.” Seems like corruption to me!), from the White House as a result of their constant “reporting” FAKE NEWS!

Trump added that he will bar more outlets he deems “Fake News” from the White House campus as well.

“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America,” he wrote.

“Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow,” he added.

Trump has sparred with correspondents from all outlets during his second term, his spats with some predating his return to the presidency.

Trump called MS NOW White House correspondent Jake Traylor “fake news” and “one of the worst in the business” in August.

During the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in July, Trump likened CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. He and Collins also had intense exchanges on the campaign trail leading up to the 2024 election.

In October, he told Politico’s Dasha Burns that “Politico’s been so wrong about everything. Let’s get somebody else to ask some questions, you mind? Because Politico is fake news” when she attempted to ask a question.