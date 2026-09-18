President Donald Trump said Friday that Breitbart News is the only outlet that covers him fairly, telling reporters he receives “no” fair press elsewhere aside from partial credit to Fox News.

The president made the remarks in an Oval Office exchange with reporters after announcing he was banning CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House over what he called their “fake news” coverage.

Pressed by Washington Examiner reporter Naomi Lim on why the ban would survive a court challenge when a similar first-term effort against CNN did not, Trump defended the move and pivoted to his broader grievances with the press.

“I won the presidency. I won all seven swing states. I won the popular vote. I won 87% of the counties. That’s why the maps are all red when you look, except for two little blue lines on each side on each coast. I won a landslide, and I get no — I get I don’t get fair press. I get it from Breitbart. I get it from a little bit from Fox. Fox is the worst. I think Fox has, frankly, the worst polls in the whole business,” Trump said.

The president argued a court should not permit outlets to publish what he considers falsehoods:

“I don’t think that a court should allow fake news to be written day after day after day. I think that somebody has a right to keep them away, if they’re going to write false stories all the time,” Trump said.

He named the outlets he considers offenders and claimed Politico had received a government subsidy under former President Joe Biden.

“CNN is fake news. MS NOW is fake news. They’re fake news. They know it. They’re put there for a reason. Politico was bailed out by our government from going out of business. I don’t know if it was $8 million or something,” Trump said. “On occasion, it would be nice if we had some fairness. It’s all fake news.”

Trump announced the ban in a Truth Social post Friday, writing that the outlets would be barred “as a result of their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS!” He added, “Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow.”

The administration barred Associated Press journalists from the Oval Office and Air Force One in February 2025, a case that remains ongoing.