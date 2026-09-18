Left-wing commentator and Marxist Hasan Piker said recently he would campaign for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) if she ran for president in 2028.

Piker made his comments during an episode of “The Axios Show,” stating that “I think AOC would be a good candidate” and admitting he had talked to her and her team, Axios reported Friday.

When asked if he would want to campaign for her if she decided to run for president, Piker said, “Oh, absolutely. Yes. What goes on behind the scenes in the Democratic Party and what gets talked about is entirely different, I think, in many respects.”

A report in March said hard-left Democrats were encouraging Ocasio-Cortez to run for president, and a few months later another report said she appeared to be moving in that direction.

However, during an interview with Democrat strategist David Axelrod, Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), explained her true leftist vision for America:

You know, it’s funny because in this op-ed that Jeff Bezos paid for in The Washington Post, there was this line you had mentioned earlier about, well “as a potential 2028 contender,” XYZ, and in the context of that, it was very clear this was a veiled threat, right? It was the elite saying, “If you want this job, you just stepped out of line, and we want you to know where the real power is. It’s in the modern-day barons who own the Post and own the algorithms, and we’re gonna… we’ll make an example out of you.” What’s funny about that is that they assume that my ambition is positional. They assume that my ambition is a title or a seat. And my ambition is way bigger than that. My ambition is to change this country. Presidents come and go, Senate, House seats, elected officials, come and go but single payer healthcare is forever, a living wage is forever, workers’ rights are forever, women’s rights, all that.

Piker, who has worn a suit styled after Chinese dictator Mao Zedong’s suits, recently claimed that America is worse than the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda.

Friday’s Axios article noted, “Piker traveled to China last year and has said that the country is the closest government model he would like to see adopted in the U.S.”