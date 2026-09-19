Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed launched personal attacks against Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers and President Donald Trump as the race for Michigan’s open Senate seat heats up.

El-Sayed made the remarks Saturday during a U.S. Senate campaign town hall with voters in Saginaw, Michigan.

“Mike Rogers spent most of the rise of Donald Trump talking about how Donald Trump didn’t represent his values as a Republican,” El-Sayed said. But now Donald Trump says jump, and Mike Rogers jumps. He doesn’t even ask how high. He just jumps and looks back like, Did I do good? Did I do it right?”

“Sock puppet. Because you know who controls the sock puppet, right? Whoever’s got the hand up the backside,” El-Sayed said. “Sock puppet for the corporations, sock puppet for Donald Trump, and he doesn’t want to have to answer to any of this because he knows he’s wrong.”

El-Sayed then accused Rogers of knowing that Trump’s policies are harmful but supporting them anyway.

“It’s one thing to be an idiot like Donald Trump was gifted with, like nepotism and all kinds of things, but a brain he was not gifted with,” El-Sayed said. “But it’s another entirely, it’s another entirely to be corrupt and cowardly.”

El-Sayed claimed Rogers understands that Trump’s policies are “insane,” pointing specifically to the president’s trade dispute with Canada.

“He understands that a trade war with Canada, it forces us to pay $5,600 a year on average to destroy jobs in our own community,” El-Sayed said.

El-Sayed and Rogers are running for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI). Rogers secured the Republican nomination in August after running unopposed in the primary.