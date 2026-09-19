Republican New York State Assembly candidate Connor Dunleavy said Saturday that his Democrat opponent, Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Lavine, is responsible for advancing a bill that strips the words “mother” and “father” from state law.

Speaking with host Matt Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday, Dunleavy, who is challenging Lavine in New York’s 13th Assembly District in Nassau County, said the longtime incumbent moved the measure out of his committee and onto the Assembly floor, where it passed the Democrat supermajority.

“He is responsible for allowing this bill out of the Judiciary Committee and a lot of other really bad legislation,” Dunleavy said. “Not only is he trying to ban moms and dads and he let that bill out of committee, he brought it to the floor and it passed the Assembly with their Democrat supermajority.”

The bill, designated S9316/A8382A, would replace “mother” with “gestating parent” and “father” with “non-gestating parent,” and change “paternity” to “parentage” across family law. It passed the Assembly in March, cleared the state Senate in June, and awaits a signature or veto from Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Dunleavy argued the Glen Cove Democrat, who has chaired the Judiciary Committee and held the seat since 2005, is out of step with the district. He claimed Lavine is also the prime sponsor of a measure barring parents from objecting to school library content they consider pornographic.

“He is super far-left, and this is not a super far-left district,” Dunleavy said. “He’s passed all sorts of terrible legislation in this state, including things like no cash bail, raise the age where you can’t try minors as adults, no matter how heinous the crime.”

The Republican also claimed Lavine once worked as a defense attorney for a man who assassinated a New York City police officer, a case Dunleavy said the incumbent lost. He argued the district has trended rightward each cycle, with Republicans climbing from roughly 30 percent to the high 40s.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman leads the Republican ticket in his bid for governor, casting himself as a “check” on socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Blakeman has called the gender-neutral parenting bill part of a Democrat “war on New York families.” The 13th Assembly District sits entirely within New York’s 3rd Congressional District, where Republican Mike LiPetri is seeking a rematch against Rep. Tom Suozzi (D).

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