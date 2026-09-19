Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) allegedly had sexual relationships with three of her staffers, a complaint filed with the House Ethics Committee claims, according to a report from American Muckrakers.

David B. Wheeler, the founder of American Muckrakers, claims in the report that in a “sworn ethics complaint” he filed, Boebert is alleged to have had sexual relationships with Clarice Navarro, Raven Finegan, and Jeffrey Small.

The report claims that the American Muckrakers’ “sources have direct knowledge of the relationship between Navarro and Boebert through text messages, bank records, court documents, and recorded conversations.”

According to the report, Navarro, who served as “Boebert’s District Director from January 2021 to January 2025,” and Boebert engaged in sexual relations “during and after office hours, in the district office itself, in a vehicle for which Navarro collected House mileage reimbursements, and in hotel rooms paid for by Boebert’s campaign.”

The report also claims that along with receiving roughly $449,391.63 “in total House pay” over the course of four years, Navarro also received “$30,650 in year-end bonuses, paid from taxpayer funds in the fourth quarter of every single year of her employment” and that the year-end bonuses Navarro received were for “the relationship, not for official work.”

Navarro also allegedly received “$200,000 in or about March 2025” after she left her role with Boebert and allegedly told the congresswoman “she intended to file an ethics complaint, and that a payment of approximately $200,000 was then made to her to make it go away.” The report notes that “the source of the funds is unknown.”

According to the report, “sources claim that Navarro and Boebert got into a ‘knock-down, drag-out and physical argument’ at Hooch Aspen, a cocktail bar:

In one bizarre incident, our sources claim that Navarro and Boebert got into a “knock-down, drag-out and physical argument”, at Hooch Aspen, owned by one-time lover of Boebert and participant in the “Beetlejuice Boebert” incident, Quinn Gallagher. According to our sources, Navarro was upset with Boebert flirting with Gallagher and a fight ensued. Our sources claim there is a video of the fight inside Hooch Aspen. We are seeking to locate this video and will post here and turn over to investigators when we receive it.

A source allegedly claimed that “Boebert and Navarro had a threesome” with former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), according to the report.

The report also claims that Boebert allegedly had a sexual relationship with Finegan, who is “Boebert’s current District Chief of Staff,” and with Small, who served as “Boebert’s Chief of Staff from 2021 to 2025.”

According to the report, Small “collected $767,892 in taxpayer-funded salary before departing in January 2025 with a $10,000 campaign payment on his way out the door.”

In a screenshot of apparent messages shared in the report from American Muckrakers, Jayson Boebert, the Congresswoman’s ex-husband, stated, “It is all a fairy tale made up propaganda” and added that they had “bad sources” when asked if he was “aware of the affair.”

In May 2023 Breitbart News’s Paul Bois reported that on April 25 Boebert filed for divorce from her husband, stating that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Gaetz responded to a post on X which claimed that Boebert had affairs with Navarro, Finegan, and Small, along with having a “threesome” with Gaetz and Navarro.

“I am requesting that anyone with video of me in this alleged ‘threesome’ release said evidence IMMEDIATELY!” Gaetz wrote in his post. “Unedited, please.”

Breitbart News reached out to Boebert’s office for a statement but did not receive a response back by the time of publication.