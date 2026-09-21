CNN Blames Natalie Harp for Media Ban

CNN reported Monday that White House aide Natalie Harp showed President Donald Trump news clips before he barred CNN, Politico, and MS NOW from the White House.

CNN pointed to Harp after he banned CNN, Politico, and MS NOW from the White House, reporting Monday that she showed him news coverage shortly before he made the decision.

Harp brought Trump a Politico graphic and clips from television coverage last week, according to unnamed people familiar with the matter cited by CNN. CNN claims that one source said the graphic was believed to have angered the president and played a part in the ban.

Trump said Friday that Politico, MS NOW, and CNN would be barred from the White House immediately. Trump announced the decision in a Truth Social post:

I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them “alive.” Seems like corruption to me!), from the White House as a result of their constant “reporting” FAKE NEWS!

CNN reported that the announcement surprised several Trump advisers, including staff members who regularly work with reporters. The network also described the president as frustrated by recent coverage of setbacks in court and Congress and of Republicans’ prospects in the midterm elections, citing people familiar with the matter.

Some senior advisers were away from the West Wing when Trump announced the ban, according to CNN. Chief of staff Susie Wiles was not in the building, while Vice President JD Vance was returning from a campaign stop in Iowa.

The ban took effect Saturday, when journalists from CNN, Politico, and MS NOW were denied entry to the White House grounds. CNN reporter Betsy Klein had her credential taken, according to the network.

The three outlets filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to regain access. They argued that the White House revoked their credentials because of objections to their reporting.

“Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists’ credentials because it objected to our reporting,” the outlets said in a joint statement. “Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public’s right to independent journalism free from government interference.”

Trump, meanwhile, said the outlets could regain access if they “could straighten themselves out.”