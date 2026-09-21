Democrat Jon Ossoff Campaigned with Alleged Sexual Deviant Georgia Mayor Impeached for Corruption

Georgia Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff has repeatedly campaigned with a mayor who allegedly exchanged explicit messages with an 18 year-old student and was impeached for spending thousands of taxpayer dollars on personal expenses.

Ossoff has been photographed with disgraced former Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams dating back to 2023, as seen in photos on social media. Breitbart News reported last week Williams was impeached by the Stockbridge City Council after he was accused of misusing city funds and exchanging sexually suggestive messages and explicit photos with an 18-year-old high school student.

He was removed from office on grounds of malfeasance, misfeasance, and violation of his oath, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Ossoff in the past has bragged about “exposing human trafficking” as a former investigative journalist and staked his campaign on rooting out corruption.

Atlanta News First reported on a Stockbridge police report filed on March 17 detailing an investigation into communications between Williams and an 18-year-old high school student who said he was enrolled in the city’s youth mentorship program.

Police said a search of the teen’s phone revealed active messages on Instagram and Snapchat starting on Dec. 1, 2025, that appeared to escalate into sexually suggestive flirting with other implications, the news outlet reported.

Ossoff has campaigned with Williams and spoken at the same events numerous times over the years:

Ossoff and Williams at a Harris/Walz campaign event: (Instagram, 9/8/24)

Ossoff and Williams at a Democratic Party of Georgia State Elections event: (Instagram, 1/8/23)

Ossoff and Williams at a Joe Biden campaign event: (Instagram, 1/15/23)

Ossoff, Williams, and Lance Bottoms at a campaign event: (Instagram, 5/31/26)

Ossoff and Williams at the NLC Congressional City Conference: (Instagram, 3/20/26)

Ossoff faces Republican Rep. Mike Collins in November, a race that has seen polling margins tighten in the past week. Quantus Insights published a survey giving Ossoff just a 4-point lead, with 48 percent to Collins’ 44 percent.