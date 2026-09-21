Former President Joe Biden’s administration approved a green card for a Filipino immigrant just months before she illegally voted in the 2024 presidential election, Breitbart News has learned.

Last week, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that 37-year-old Evelyn Miller of the Philippines, who resided in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to illegal voting.

On Monday, Breitbart News learned that Miller, who was approved for a green card by Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in July 2024, registered to vote on October 9, 2024, and illegally voted in the presidential election on November 5, 2024.

“This alien from the Philippines pleaded guilty to illegally voting in the 2024 election in Pennsylvania,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement. “Thanks to the hard work of the men and women of HSI, as well as our partners at the Department of Justice, this alien will soon face justice for her efforts to subvert our elections. American elections are for Americans only.”

In the investigation, Miller confessed to Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents that she registered to vote online ahead of the election and voted in person on Election Day.

The margin of victory in Pennsylvania in the 2024 presidential election between President Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Vice President Kamala Harris was slightly under 122,000 votes.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.