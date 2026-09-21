Report: Fox News Joins Boycott of White House TV Coverage

Fox News and other major television networks will no longer provide their own video coverage of President Donald Trump’s day-to-day events in retaliation for his revocation of CNN, MS NOW, and Politico’s White House access, according to a report.

According to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Fox News Washington Bureau head and White House TV pool chairman Bryan Boughton announced that the TV pool will cease covering Trump’s pool events.

“This is to advise that, effective today, the TV pool will not be covering events designated as pool coverage of the President,” he wrote in an email.

“This follows the White House’s position preventing CNN from fulfilling its assigned pool duties. There will be no replacement pool put in place,” he added, per Collins.

The move comes after Trump revoked CNN, MS NOW, and Politico’s White House access for what he said was “FAKE NEWS” reporting.

On any given day, the president has a pool of reporters with him, including one to two television networks with videographers and producers or correspondents — known as primary and secondary pool TV — a handful of print journalists, a radio reporter, a new media reporter, and photographers.

Five networks — Fox News, CNN, ABC, CBS, and NBC — rotate the primary TV pool slot daily and share their video across networks in the White House Correspondents’ Association.

WATCH — Trump Credits Breitbart for Fair Coverage While Blasting Fake News Media Outlets:

Pulling the primary pool camera coverage ensures the president does not have network-led video coverage of his events throughout the media. However, the White House will still broadcast its events live with its own video crew on its YouTube and social media pages as it has throughout the administration.

Monday marked CNN’s scheduled day in the rotation, but guidance from the White House press office showed no primary pool camera on the schedule for his ribbon cutting at 1:45 p.m. Eastern on the South Lawn, or for his trip to the U.N. General Assembly thereafter.

Upon arriving in New York City on Monday, Trump is scheduled to meet with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) and French President Emmanuel Macron in separate meetings. Both events are scheduled to be without press on hand.

On Monday morning, Trump said the White House is not levying “an assault on Free Press.”

“The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish. It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS, something that has grown like Cancer in our beloved United States of America,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“It is corrupt, purposeful, pervasive, fully coordinated, and totally out of control. It is a threat to our National Security, and must be stopped, NOW!” he added.