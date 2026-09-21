House GOP: Probe of Democrat Fundraising Machine ActBlue Is ‘Far from Over’

Republican lawmakers are warning Democrat fundraising machine ActBlue their investigation into the platform possibly receiving foreign money remains ongoing.

The news about House GOP investigators continuing to look into the matter came after a report said it appeared the platform’s employees had approved donations although there were questions about their origins, according to a Fox News article published Monday.

In a statement to the outlet, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said, “Whether it’s allowing fraudsters to steal taxpayer dollars or accepting illegal foreign donations through ActBlue, Democrats have proven themselves to be the party of fraud. Our investigation into ActBlue is far from over. We expect more documents and testimony in the weeks ahead.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) in April told Breitbart News that Republicans were investigating ActBlue due to suspicions of foreign donations, noting that the platform raises billions of dollars for Democrats every election cycle.

“But things began to go a bit sideways for ActBlue during the 2024 election, after ‘their top people in their legal department dealing with fraud prevention resigned,’ Jordan explained,” the outlet said.

ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones dodged questions from Jordan during a hearing by the House Administration Committee in June regarding the matter of foreign donations as she repeatedly invoked her Fifth Amendment rights, refusing to provide answers.

Days later, House Republicans pressured her to comply with subpoenas regarding documents that were important to the investigation, per Breitbart News.

In a recent statement to Fox News, the Committee on House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil (R-WI) said, “ActBlue’s own admissions raise serious questions about its fraud prevention practices, including a so-called passport verification process that did not actually verify or check entries against any government database. All options are on the table to ensure we get to the bottom of what is going on at ActBlue.”