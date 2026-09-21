An illegal alien, released into the United States by former President Joe Biden’s administration, is accused of killing two Americans in a crash after being approved for a commercial driver’s license (CDL) by the sanctuary state of California.

Chamkaur Singh, an illegal alien from India, was arrested on September 1 by the Moab Police Department in Utah for speeding while driving a semi truck. During his arrest, Singh was identified by police as a fugitive wanted for vehicular manslaughter.

In March in Ontario, California, Singh is accused of causing a multi-car crash while driving a semi truck, leaving two Americans dead and injuring others.

WATCH — Rep. Mike Collins: Illegals Driving Trucks are “Killing People”:

“This illegal alien from India is accused of causing a semi-truck crash that killed two people in California,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement:

Due to the Biden administration’s open borders and Gavin Newsom’s sanctuary policies, this criminal was released into our country and granted a commercial driver’s license. Despite having three convictions on his driving record, his CDL is still active. DHS is calling on Gavin Newsom and other sanctuary politicians to eliminate these deadly sanctuary policies that give handouts to illegal aliens at the cost of American lives. Illegal aliens have no right to be in our country or on our roadways. [Emphasis added]

WATCH — Transportation Sec. Duffy: We’re Shutting Down 110 Trucking Schools Certifying Non-English Speakers:

Singh has been booked into the Grand County Jail in Utah, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed a detainer on him.

According to Singh, he left his native India in December 2020 and traveled through several South and Central American countries before getting to Mexico. In August 2021, Singh illegally crossed the southern border into Arizona.

Despite being arrested by Border Patrol agents, Singh was released into the U.S. interior by the Biden administration.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.