Department of Homeland Security chief Markwayne Mullin has announced that the administration is probing 1,620 cases of voter fraud involving noncitizens illegally casting ballots.

Mullin added that the department has already made 151 arrests and that there are as many as 300,000 additional cases that are set to be investigated, Fox News reported.

“We’re scrubbing them. We’re comparing them to those that are in the country illegally, those that are legal permanent residents and those that are citizens,” Mullin said of noncitizens voting.

Of the fraud in U.S. elections, Mullin added, “We continue to see that. Every single vote, Kayleigh, that we talk about, that was at the hands of an illegal canceled out a citizen that was legally registered and able to vote.”

The announcement comes as the Trump administration continues to focus on voter fraud. As Breitbart News reported in July, the White House released documents showing that at least 250,000 foreign nationals are illegally registered to vote in California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada alone.

WATCH — “You Know This Is Wrong, It’s Time to Act” — Michigan Sheriff Blows Whistle on Noncitizens Voting:

“State election officials in California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Nevada have been notified of this serious threat to national security and DHS stands ready to support their efforts to identify and remove ineligible registrants,” the department said at the time.

“The investigation is expanding to include multiple additional states. In addition, DHS will support the Department of Justice’s review of voter files obtained pursuant to their enforcement authority under the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 and the Help America Vote Act of 2002,” DHS added.

A month earlier, DHS approved a plan that allows states to verify the citizenship of registered voters using federal databases, while also monitoring mail-in and absentee ballot activity to detect potential fraud.

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