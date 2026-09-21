Texas Democrat U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico questioned parental opt-in requirements for sex education while he served in the state House, raising concerns that the policy would reduce the number of students receiving instruction on what he described as “maybe the most important topic” they would learn about in school.

During a July 2022 hearing in the Texas House of Representatives over HB 1525, Talarico described sex education as “maybe the most important topic” Texas students would learn in school.

HB 1525 enacted a sweeping set of reforms to Texas schools, including changes to sex education that Talarico made clear he opposed. Instead of parents having to opt their children out of sex education, the bill made the lessons opt-in, empowering parents to decide if their children would participate.

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School districts were also required to fully inform parents about the sex education curriculum.

Talarico ultimately voted for HB 1525, an all-encompassing education bill, but made clear during his remarks that he opposed the sex education reforms included in the measure.

His objection to the sex education provisions is notable given his broader record on education spending. Talarico rarely, if ever, opposed large education spending bills, which served as a vehicle for directing taxpayer dollars to the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) consulting agency where he worked and from which he received nearly six figures in compensation.

Talarico has also faced scrutiny over his interactions with middle school students, including reports that he gave students his personal cellphone number, encouraged them to read sexually explicit books, and texted them late in the evening.

Republican National Committee spokesman Zach Kraft told Breitbart News, “Serious questions need to be asked about why an unmarried 37-year-old man is so eager to talk to other people’s children about sex after admitting his favorite thing in the world is kids who underwent sex changes. Texas cannot allow a pervert who refers to himself as a ‘freako’ to be their next senator.”

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This was also not the first time Talarico drew attention for an unusual answer about something he considered important. During a 2023 podcast interview, Talarico was asked to name something he loved other than his friends or family.

“I love — and I’m just going to say this because it’s on my mind — the trans children who showed up yesterday at the State Capitol to advocate for their humanity,” Talarico said. “They shouldn’t have to, but it was an inspiration to watch.”

Talarico has also apparently removed references to “trans kids” from his website amid his U.S. Senate run. An archived version of his state representative website said he had “led the fight against their efforts to bully trans kids, ban books, whitewash our history curriculum, gut public education with a private school voucher scam, and force their Christian Nationalist agenda onto the people of Texas.” Talarico more recently said he opposes gender-reassignment surgeries for minors, but he previously voted against Texas legislation banning certain “gender-transition” procedures and treatments for children. He has also said doctors have a “moral obligation” under the “Hippocratic oath” to treat children’s gender dysphoria and previously described denying children sex-change treatments as “child abuse.”

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Talarico has separately said white men have a “greater responsibility” to “love” transgender children. “You know, we use the word ‘privilege’ a lot,” Talarico said. “I think maybe a better word, at least in this conversation, is ‘responsibility’ because you and I have greater responsibilities to love our enemies so that those trans kids who show up at the Texas Capitol just to advocate for their basic humanity, so they don’t have to.”

Talarico more recently named Alyssa Edwards as his favorite drag queen. Edwards, whose name is Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson, operates the Beyond Belief Dance Company and has spoken publicly about working with children. “I pride myself in being a positive role model in and out of drag and the best mentor that I can be for these young artists,” Edwards has said. Edwards has also said, “I’ve incorporated my students in a lot of my work, and I’m very proud of that,” and referred to 10-year-old student J.J. Garza as his “mini-me.”

Talarico has also pointed to his teaching experience while discussing immigration. He said undocumented students he taught in San Antonio “tended to be my most patriotic students,” adding that they understood the United States was supposed to be “the land of opportunity” and “the place where dreams come true.” He also said immigration enforcement should focus on cartels, gang members, and human traffickers rather than small-business owners, mothers, and children.

During debate over a Texas law requiring Ten Commandments displays in classrooms, he said the measure “does violence to both Christianity and Judaism,” and later called such displays “a deeply unChristian decision.”

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