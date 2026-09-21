Virginia Democrat Shannon Taylor Has Long History of Soft-On-Crime Advocacy

Shannon Taylor, the Democrat nominee in Virginia’s 1st Congressional District, said in newly unearthed clips she embraces the far left’s open-border, pro-criminal illegal alien agenda, campaigning with a Democrat who smeared Border Patrol as “White Nationalists” and advocating for Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien from El Salvador and an MS-13 gang member with a history of violence.

On video Taylor, the Henrico County Commonwealth Attorney fearmongered about Border Patrol agents “running down the hallway of public schools” and denigrated ICE agents who apprehended an illegal alien outside of a courthouse.

In April 2025, Taylor furiously described a case of ICE removing an illegal alien from a Virginia community and said she wants the incident investigated:

It was just 24 hours ago that we saw two, one masked gentleman and another gentle — I shouldn’t use the term gentleman, but two men who came into the Albemarle Court House without any identification… literally coming in and going hands on a young man who had just had his case dismissed…

A month earlier, Taylor spread lies about Border Patrol agents “running down the hallway” of public schools:

It’s the attorney general… that’s going to make the difference… whether that you all have children or grandchildren in public schools and they are in their classes learning, whether or not border patrol agents will be running down the hallway while they’re trying to learn or not.

Taylor has even camapigned alongside Texas Democrat Congressional candidate Bobby Pulido who smeared Border Patrol agents as “White Nationalists,” said border security is motivated by racism, and has maintained a “longstanding” relationship with Mexican drug cartel operative Julión Álvarez who was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department in 2017 for laundering money for drug traffickers.

Virginia Democrats, including Taylor, continue to pursue extreme sanctuary polices that continues to put Virginians in danger.

Just last week, police arrested Alexis Antonio Cedillos-Campos , a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador who crossed the southern border illegally in April 2024 under the Biden administration in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a 42-year-old mother near a park in Fairfax County.

In the same week, Abdulloi Toshpulodzoda , who admitted to fatally stabbing his roommate, was able to obtain a foreign passport, receive a 48-hour pass from a state mental hospital, stay at an apartment paid for by taxpayers, and then buy a one-way ticket to his home country of Tajikistan.

Taylor also has a record of lax plea deals for criminals and a DEI agenda that saw her fire prosecutors based on the color of their skin on her first day in office.

She also signed on to a 2021 letter that read in part, “tough on crime policies” have been an “anathema to justice,” and she has backed a laundry list of policies that would make it easier for violent criminals to avoid consequences.

“Shannon Taylor’s brain must have been broken by the woke mind virus because no one in Virginia wants criminal illegal aliens and violent repeat offenders given lax deals and released back onto the streets. Extreme Democrats have turned Virginia into a pro-criminal violent hellscape, and nut jobs like Taylor are to blame,” said RNC Spokeswoman Emma Hall.

Taylor is attempting to defeat incumbent Republican Rep. Rob Wittman in the 1st District race in November.