A three-time deported illegal alien has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for possessing child sexual abuse material and illegally reentering the United States.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced late last week that illegal alien Roni Mendez-Escobar of Guatemala was sentenced after having been convicted for possession of child sexual abuse material and illegal reentry.

According to prosecutors, a search of Mendez-Escobar’s electronic devices revealed he “repeatedly viewed, downloaded, and possessed” 46 images and 65 videos containing child sexual abuse material from October 2024 to August 2025.

Law enforcement in Fairfax County, Virginia arrested Mendez-Escobar in October 2025, prompting the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to issue a detainer against him.

Despite the charges, Fairfax County officials released Mendez-Escobar from their custody just days after ICE issued the detainer. ICE agents subsequently arrested Mendez-Escobar in April of this year following a court appearance.

“This illegal alien was sentenced to six years in prison after being convicted of child pornography and illegal re-entry,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said:

When ICE lodged a detainer for him after his arrest in October 2025, sanctuary politicians in Fairfax County, Virginia refused to honor it and released him into their community. Fortunately, their attempts to protect this pedophile failed and ICE arrested him several months later. Now he will be behind bars where he belongs, and when he finishes his sentence, ICE will be ready to deport him so he can never threaten another American child. [Emphasis added]

Mendez-Escobar has been deported from the United States three times. Sometime after his last deportation in 2015, he again illegally entered the U.S. as an unknown got-away.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.