Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

President Donald Trump holds a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new White House helipad on Monday, September 21.

The president shared a first look at the new helipad last week on a post to Truth Social:

Trump also noted that the project “was completed ahead of schedule, under budget and, again, though expensive, was a Gift to America!”

The president will depart the White House after the ceremony to travel to New York City for the meeting of the United Nations General Assembly this week.