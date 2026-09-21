Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

President Donald Trump holds a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new White House helipad on Monday, September 21.
The president shared a first look at the new helipad last week on a post to Truth Social:
Trump also noted that the project “was completed ahead of schedule, under budget and, again, though expensive, was a Gift to America!”
The president will depart the White House after the ceremony to travel to New York City for the meeting of the United Nations General Assembly this week.
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