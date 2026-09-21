White House Launches Trump TV: The Essentials Station

The White House is launching Trump TV: The Essentials Station Monday night, with a 24-hour livestream on its YouTube channel and official app.

“Streaming 24/7. Live at 7PM,” the White House posted.

Kaelan Dorr, the White House’s head of digital strategy, said the stream will feature the administration’s “greatest hits, unfiltered.” He accused the press of reporting some of the administration’s accomplishments inaccurately or ignoring them altogether.