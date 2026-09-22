Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC) is introducing legislation to stop companies from breeding and selling dogs for experimentation, Breitbart News exclusively learned.

Mace, who has introduced legislation in the past to support animals saved from taxpayer-funded experimentation, is introducing the Prohibiting Unethical Procedures on Pets in Science (PUPPS) Act, aimed to stop companies such as Oak Hill Genetics from breeding or selling dogs for experimentation.

“It shall be unlawful for any person, in or affecting commerce — ‘‘(1) to breed a dog for research purposes; (2) to engage in commercial distribution of a dog for research purposes; (3) to acquire, receive, or use for research purposes a dog that such person knows, or has reason to know, was bred for such purposes; or (4) to attempt to take any action specified in paragraphs (1) through (3),” the legislation reads in part.

“The Secretary may not issue or renew a license under section 3, or accept a registration under section 6, that authorizes an activity prohibited under subsection (a), and shall suspend or revoke the license or registration of any person that violates subsection (a),” it continues, listing the penalties as a civil penalty of “not more than $10,000 for each dog with respect to which such violation occurs.”

“In the case of a repeated violation of subsection (a) by a person, such person may be assessed a civil penalty of not more than $40,000 for each dog with respect to which such violation occurs,” it continues.

“A continuing violation with respect to the same dog shall not constitute more than one offense,” it says. “Secretary may not assess civil penalties under this subsection in an aggregate amount exceeding $500,000 with respect to violations of this section arising from a single inspection, investigation, or complaint.”

Further, the legislation prohibits one in possession of a research dog from euthanizing it, instead requiring the individual to offer the dog for adoption to an individual or animal rescue organization.

“Dogs aren’t lab equipment. They’re family,” Mace said in a statement obtained by Breitbart News. “Breeding puppies into a life of pain just to stock government research labs isn’t science. It’s barbaric.”

“We’ve already taken on Fauci’s taxpayer-funded dog experiments and fought to get animals out of federal labs and into loving homes. Now we’re shutting down the pipeline for good,” she said. “Thanks to White Coat Waste for leading the charge alongside us in this fight. This bill ends the breeding of dogs for research, cuts off the supply to these labs, and gives dogs already trapped behind those walls a second chance through adoption instead of euthanasia. Man’s best friend belongs in a loving home, not a lab cage.”

The legislation coincides with White Coat Waste Project’s (WCW) recent revelation, finding that Oak Hill Genetics still sent more than 1,500 dogs to 44 different labs across the country over an 18-month period – from January 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026. Some of those labs were still receiving funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Experiments on these dogs have included severing their nerves, inducing heart failure, and more.

“White Coat Waste first uncovered Dr. Fauci’s BeagleGate scandal and led conservatives to the fight against taxpayer-funded animal testing. That’s why White Coat Waste is proud to support Rep. Mace’s PUPPS Act to stop the despicable dog breeding operations we’ve exposed that supply victims to taxpayer-funded labs and to ensure more survivors go from lab dogs to lap dogs,” Anthony Bellotti, Founder, White Coat Waste, said in a statement.

Bellotti added, “The PUPPS Act also hits close to home for me: I’ve adopted three pets bred in Fauci-funded labs and rescued by White Coat Waste. The solution is simple: Stop the money. Stop the madness!”

Last year, Mace reintroduced Violet’s Law, which requires all federal labs to allow animals to be retired and adopted out when testing ends.