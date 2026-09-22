Oak Hill Genetics shipped more than 1,500 hound-mix dogs for experimentation over the past 18 months, including to labs still funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), according to Freedom of Information Act records obtained by White Coat Waste Project (WCW) and first reviewed by Breitbart News.

Between January 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026, Oak Hill, which breeds lab dogs – shipped 1,518 hound-mix dogs to laboratories for experimentation. This included puppies as young as three months. Recipients included universities still receiving money from the National Institutes of Health, funded by taxpayers. Further, the dogs shipped to these labs – at least 44 across the nation – were used to study a range of issues, including but not limited to heart failure, strokes, and nerve injuries.

According to WCW, a November 2025 inspection found that Oak Hill Genetics still had 1,200 puppies and dogs in its possession. The taxpayer watchdog identified several recipients of Oak Hill Genetics dogs, used for cruel NIH-backed experiments, including the University of Utah, which received $12 million for heart experiments on dogs. The dogs were subjected to having their “arteries tied off” and were given pacemakers. According to WCW, “the animals are subjected to electric shocks before being killed.” It received 50 dogs for experimentation from Oak Hill Genetics from January 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.

Similarly, Ohio State University conducted experiments involving putting pacemakers in dogs and making their hearts beat 600 beats per minute, causing heart damage. It received 19 dogs for experimentation in the same timeframe.

Washington University in St. Louis is another recipient of these dogs for NIH-funded experiments, which include one involving researchers slicing the dogs’ laryngeal nerves, implanting stem cells, then killing the dogs to harvest their larynxes and muscles. Washington University received 32 of these dogs for experimentation over that 18-month period.

The investigation found that American Preclinical Services received 418 dogs in this time frame, while the University of Southern California received six, Johns Hopkins University received 23, and Animal Blood Resources Int. received 41.

Despite this, because of WCW investigations, progress has been made in ending cruel animal experiments. As Breitbart News reported, “A years-long investigation by medical watchdog group White Coat Waste revealed that the NIH killed over 2,100 beagles in ‘brutal septic shock experiments’ since 1986.”

WCW uncovered other experiments, including former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief Anthony Fauci’s division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding an experiment at Kansas State University involving hundreds of ticks feasting on puppies injected with mutant bacteria.

The Trump administration has worked to end such experimentation, announcing the closure of the agency’s last remaining beagle experiment lab last year following revelation after revelation of the cruel experiments conducted under Fauci’s leadership.

This discovery comes in the wake of Ridglan Farms closing for good and the “safe rescue of 2,115 beagles.”