Nolte: California Voters Not Excited About Kamala or Newsom Running for President

The very people who have lived and are living under the incompetent governance of Gov. Gavin Newsom and California’s former attorney-general, Kamala Harris, are not excited about living under either as president of these here United States.

“California voters are souring on the idea of Gavin Newsom or Kamala Harris running for president in 2028,” reports the far-left Politico. “The share of California registered voters excited about a Newsom presidential run fell 11 points, from 48% in March to 37% in September. For Harris, excitement fell 13 points, from 41% to 28%.”

Naturally, the numbers jump a little among Democrats. “Democrats and Democratic-leaning registered voters — 61% — said they would be excited for a Newsom presidential bid, according to the survey, while 39% would not be. Democrats were less keen on Harris, with a 55% majority saying they would not be excited for her to run.”

Politico frames this as good news for Newsom with this headline — “California Democrats see Newsom as stronger 2028 contender than Harris” — but the difference among Democrats, the only group that matters in a presidential primary, is six measly points. There is plenty of excitement for both.

Nevertheless, the real headline here is that people who know Newsom and Kamala best do not want to see them in charge of the entire country.

One of the reasons Politico was justifiably booted from the White House last week is stories like this, where the fake outlet puts its thumb on the scale to benefit Democrats. Everyone knows Kamala would lose again, so Democrat super PACs media outlets like Politico are determined to discourage her from running again.

Politico believes a straight, glib white guy like Newsom has a better chance of beating JD Vance in 2028 than some chick who’s lost the race for president twice, served one term as Joe Biden’s diversity hire and as Willie Brown’s sidepiece, and (unlike President Trump) has never worked at a McDonald’s.

Politico is not wrong about this, which is why you’re going to see all of the fake media put enormous pressure on keeping Kamala out of the 2028 race, even though she is the top choice of Democrat voters in pretty much every poll.

The corporate media don’t care, though. The media do not see it as their job to report the facts as they are. Instead, they see it as their job to manipulate the facts to benefit the Democrat Party and its extremist agenda.

Still, no matter how many headlines Politico writes, Kamala Harris is still the frontrunner to be the Democrat Party’s 2028 presidential nominee.