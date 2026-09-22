Nolte: Violence Against Transgenders Drops by Nearly Half Under Trump

Two far-left groups have admitted that the number of transsexual deaths by violence has been cut nearly in half under President Trump.

Something called Advocates for Trans Equality admits “the number of violent deaths… has fallen nearly 50 percent from 53 in 2023 to 27 in 2025,” reports the Boston Globe. The Human Rights Campaign also found “a peak in 2021 of 47 deaths falling to 27 last year.”

Additionally, “Federal FBI hate crimes data also shows a decline in the abuse of trans people between 2024 and 2025.”

Most importantly, analysis from the right-leaning Manhattan Institute has not been refuted by far-left groups, showing that transsexuals “actually have a lower murder rate than does the population as a whole.”

Hey, how about that… Normal People are more likely to be murdered than transsexuals.

Despite all the shrill cries about GENOCIDE!!!, the science shows that if you want to lower your chances of getting murdered, grow a beard and wear a dress.

Is this a great country, or what?

We have lived with transsexuals since the beginning of time. Everything was just fine between us until perverts demanded access to women’s bathrooms and locker rooms, and below-average male athletes decided to destroy women’s sports by cheating to win a trophy.

I think I speak for all Normal People when I say…

If you’re a guy who wants to live as a woman, go live as a woman; just keep my daughter out of it.

If you’re a chick who wants to live as a man, go live as a man; just don’t queer my kids.

And now we know that all of this emotional blackmail from the trans loons comes from lies about murder rates and violence. Leftists are using this phony genocide narrative to destroy even more of our institutions and to target our kids for queering, sexualization, and outright grooming.

Fact: No one cares if you’re a transsexual, transvestite, or homosexual until you demand we care or come for our kids.

It should be noted that this Boston Globe article is written by David Mastio, who bends over backwards in the piece to prove his trans ally bona fides. But he seems actually to care about them as individuals, because he sees these scare tactics as damaging to transsexuals:

I care about trans people, and I love one in particular in my close family. What LGBTQ rights groups are doing to these folks with this unrelenting message that death is waiting for them around every corner is not healthy. They have their constituents living in fear when the best numbers we have show that the supposed “epidemic,” “onslaught,” or “genocide” against trans people is not as potent as they suggest and is, in fact, lessening. That’s good news. We should let some of the most vulnerable people in our society know.

But the left will never announce the truth because the left wants everyone scared and at each other’s throats. The left wants us divided and yelling at one another. It’s the same with black Americans who, thanks to media outlets that have been and should be banned from the White House, publish lie after lie that make it seem as though white people hunt black people, as though Mississippi is still burning.

Are trans advocacy groups celebrating this documented drop in violence? Of course not…

Advocacy groups insist the data is incomplete and shouldn’t be used to draw any conclusions about the prevalence of anti-trans violence. That’s due, they say, to the bigotry of families and authorities who misname and misgender the victims, making it hard to discern from public records how many transgender people are dying.

My guess is that violence against transsexuals has been cut nearly in half because the overall violent crime rate has gone down under Trump. Amazing what happens when you deport a million-plus violent illegal aliens, eh?

I’d also like to know the motive behind last year’s 27 transsexual murders. Was it bigotry? I doubt it. If someone ever killed a guy in a dress because they hate guys in dresses, that story would blare and blare and blare until we all went deaf.

I despise the gay movement. I have nothing against gay people.

I freaken hate the trans movement. I have nothing against transsexuals.

If some guy tried to enter a restroom with my wife in it, whether he was wearing a dress or not, I’d knock him on his ass.

That’s not bigotry.

That’s chivalry.