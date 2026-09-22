An Ohio doctor accused of forcing abortion pills down his girlfriend’s throat after ordering them online using his estranged wife’s identity will spend less than a year behind bars after being sentenced earlier this month.

Hassan-James Abbas, 32, who was placed on administrative leave from his position as a surgical resident at the University of Toledo College of Medicine, was sentenced to six months at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, followed by two years of probation, WTOL reported.

Abbas pleaded no contest in May to four felony charges, including disrupting public services, unlawful distribution of an abortion-inducing drug, identity fraud, and deception to obtain a dangerous drug. Pleading no contest means that he did not admit guilt but allowed the court to determine his guilt based on evidence.

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Abbas was originally facing six felony charges, but prosecutors dismissed charges of abduction and tampering with evidence under a plea agreement.

The charges are from an incident at Abbas’s home on Dec. 18, 2024.

Records from prosecutors and the State Medical Board of Ohio indicate Abbas began dating a woman who had previously been his patient. After the woman told him she was pregnant and would not have an abortion, investigators said Abbas used his estranged wife’s information to buy the abortion pills mifepristone and misoprostol online from an out-of-state provider.

Abbas is accused of crushing up the pills, climbing on top of her while she was sleeping, and forcing the drugs into her mouth, according to the report.

His now-ex girlfriend told the outlet she fought to escape him and tried to call 911. Investigators said Abbas took her phone and disconnected her from emergency services.

The woman was eventually able to leave the home and seek treatment at a hospital. She told the outlet the abortion pills caused her to lose her baby.

Abbas allegedly told medical board investigators in 2025 that he obtained the abortion pills using his wife’s personal information. He also admitted to crushing the pills and giving them to his now-ex girlfriend, although he claimed she consented to taking them. The woman denies consenting.

“​​Investigators said Abbas later discarded the remaining medication while driving, preventing authorities from recovering it,” according to the report.

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The State Medical Board of Ohio suspended Abbas’s medical training certificate in November 2025 after concluding he was a danger to the public. He was subsequently placed on administrative leave, per the report.

His medical training certificate is inactive and suspended, the report states, citing state licensing records.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.