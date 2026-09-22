Pennsylvania Democrat state Sen. James Malone has written lesbian fan fiction set in the Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) universe, according to documentation provided to Breitbart News. Malone was elected in a special election in 2025 after serving as Mayor of East Petersburg since 2017.

Malone won by approximately 500 votes in the district despite President Donald Trump winning by 15 points in the 2024 general election.

Malone represents the state’s 36th Senate district, which encompasses Lancaster County. The area is part of the state’s Dutch Country, home to those of Amish and Mennonite heritage who are well known for their socially conservative faith.

Since at least October 2023, Malone has been writing and publishing on Tumblr a sexually charged lesbian romance story set in the universe of Dungeons & Dragons. He has since deleted the account once Breitbart News began investigating.

In October 2023, Malone posted a “D&D story” on Tumblr featuring lesbian lovers Brylint and Zamkk sleeping together.

Brylint work cuddled up in Zamkk’s arms, content and warm. After their time at the Tavern, they had a bath and more, working out there tenuous partnership. *This will work out well, for now.*, Brylint thought to herself. With the light filtering in from the window, she could see her surroundings with clarity. The relatively large area of the room was taken up by the pillows she and her red haired companion were cuddled in. The northeast corner could be curtained off and contained a chamber pot and washbasin. There was a door on the Southeast corner. The wall between the two had shelves and windows. The shutters were currently closed, bolted from the inside. There were chests in the Northwest and Southwest corners of the room. There was also a set of shelves, pegs, and lines with various items on them. As she rose, Zamkk grabbed her arm. “It’s early.”, she said groggily. “I must use the chamber pot and perform my devotions.”, Brylint said not unkindly. Zamkk nodded, gently rubbed Brylint’s arm then settled back to snoozing. Brylint did her business and cleaned up. She performed her rituals of devotion and stretched a bit. “Zamkk? I need to get out. Would you join me?” “Yeah. Yes. Give me a minute.” Brylint waited patiently as Zamkk pulled herself together. “The sun is beautiful!”, Brylint says looking east. “As are the hills!”, she continues looking west. “So is the lake!”, said looking north, “And the plains!”, continuing looking south. Brylint then faces northeast and begins her devotional routine, a combination of martial arts, stretches, and prayers. As she observes, Zamkk understands it as a devotion to Zehir. Midway, Brylint faces southwest as her devotion changes to Lolth. Zamkk has never seen a more heretical yet sincere and lethal demonstration. She had to learn more of this intriguing and enticing female. ( sasquatchwyo73, Tumblr, 10/28/23 )

In November 2023, Malone posted another “D&D story” on Tumblr featuring lesbian lovers Brylint and Zamkk experiencing “no small amount of arousal” from “a firm wack on the rear.”

“Be cautious when speaking among the crowds. Abyssal is not widely known. Those who recognize it may be enemies.”, Zamkk warns. “Many speak or understand Elven, but see it as the oppressors’ tongue. Same with Undercommon.”Brylint smirked briefly under her hood, “Perhaps, I will need more lessons.”That gained her a firm wack on the rear which evoked a hiss and no small amount of arousal. “Do you understand.”, Zamkk asked in Ghukliak. “I will listen and learn.”, Brylint replied in the same. Their visit to the market was interesting. Their meal made up of various samplings from many vendors. Brylint got a better understanding of Ghukliak and Undercommon. She heard a few disturbing conversations in Elven, which reinforced Zamkk’s perception of the Kryn occupation. These followers of this Luxon believed their true deity above all others and themselves by association. They were not even Yuan-ti, yet they set themselves above others in a caste system, not unlike Sepesca’s. (sasquatchwyo73, Tumblr, 11/26/23)

In November 2023, Malone posted another “D&D story” on Tumblr featuring lesbian lovers Brylint and Zamkk “nibbling” each other’s ears.

They threw back their own hood. “Forgive my musing. I am gathering a census you see. Dracustulak Irlywyn is my name. You may address me as Dracus.”, they gave a rather disturbing tooth filled grin which Brylint found rather familial. When Zamkk reached for her sword, Brylint quietly placed her hand upon her protector’s hand, preventing her from drawing and returned her own tooth-displaying grin. “My companion does not understand draconic and has misunderstood your greeting. A moment.” In abyssal, raising on her toes and leaning in close to Zamkk’s ear, she quelled the situation, “This is a plausible alley. Give me a moment.” Then could not resist nibbling on her ear briefly. Zamkk flustered, nodded stiffly. “Lovers?”, Dracus asked. “New, but, yes.”, it seemed an easy bucket to use. “I have read of such things. I have a rudimentary grasp of some local languages. Elven, Undercommon, Ghukliak. Though, I understand far more than I can speak.”, Dracus shared. (sasquatchwyo73, Tumblr, 11/26/23)

In November 2023, Malone posted another “D&D story” on Tumblr featuring lesbian lovers Brylint and Zamkk engaged in a “deep kiss.”

“”Wait. Really?” Zamkk’s brain just catching up with the conversation. She rolled out of the bed and pulled on her pants, boots, and a loose tunic. Brylint had tossed on one of Zamkk’s tunics as a quick night dress. The sight of Brylint, even in the gray wash of dark vision, was nearly enough to completely distract Zamkk. A deep kiss, giggle, and swat were the extent of self-distraction they allowed each other before inspecting Brylint’s prey. (sasquatchwyo73, Tumblr, 11/26/23)

In November 2023, Malone posted another “D&D story” on Tumblr featuring lesbian lovers Brylint and Zamkk engaged in “a rather exuberant session” of “intimate time.”

Due to Agent Premy’s explicitly negative few [sic] of the mother, Lolth, her admittedly problematic local followers, anything related to the father, Zehir, and the use of the abyssal tongue, Brylint found it difficult to learn anything that really concerned her and had to be rather cautious in her devotions and her intimate time with Zamkk. “I should very much like to speak with one of these Luxon priestesses at some time.”, Brylint had said honestly, which had gained her much favor among the Agents personnel, even those she was certain were following the ‘Children of Malice’ path. Late in the evening, quietly between herself and Zamkk after a rather exuberant session, Brylint signs contentedly, “Are there shrines of my kin in the ‘city of beasts’?” (sasquatchwyo73, Tumblr, 11/26/23)

He has been a favorite of Pennsylvania Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro, who filmed a video in support of Malone, and wrote on Facebook, “James Malone is the real deal — a thoughtful, commonsense leader who fights for Lancaster County and knows how to get stuff done. We need to reelect Malone for Senate and send him back to the State Senate this November.”

Shapiro harbors presidential ambitions in 2028 after being considered to run with Kamala Harris in 2024. He also received backing from Democrat National Committee Chairman Ken Martin and socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Malone also stated his disappointment with a “Drag Queen Story Hour” event’s cancellation in 2024, stating, “It is sad that this event got negative presentation on it,” he said. “This kind of come-if-you-want event can provide kids with a broader experience of life in general.”

The event was set to take place at a public library in Lancaster County for an all-ages audience.