Roy Cooper, NC Democrats Attended Convicted Child Predator’s LGBT and Drag Events

Soft-on-crime North Carolina Democrat Senate candidate Roy Cooper attended events at the Charlotte LBGT Chamber, which has been led by a convicted child sex offender for over a decade. Cooper stood alongside Chad Severance-Turner in photos while the individual was still actively on the state sex offender registry.

In 2018, Cooper attended the LGBT Chamber’s annual gala in the aftermath of the HB2 debate. In 2015, the city of Charlotte passed an ordinance allowing transgender individuals to use bathrooms of their preference. The Republican-controlled General Assembly stepped in and prevented the change in bathroom policy, and Cooper and Democrats responded by encouraging boycotts of the state. A deal restoring the status quo was reached following the 2016 general election in which Cooper became governor with fewer than 10,000 votes.

Turner, who was prominently featured in state media, was a youth minister and music director in South Carolina when he was arrested on three counts of lewd acts with a minor under the age of 16 involving three separate young boys, according to North Carolina-based reporter AP Dillon. One of the charges involved fondling a 14-year-old boy while he slept.

NC Democrats have continued to join Turner’s events in subsequent years and have even hosted “drag brunch” events at their party headquarters.

In 2022, former U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson, now the state’s Attorney General, also showered praise on Turner, telling him, “You are an enormously influential and positive force for this city, for the people who live here. I’m so grateful for you,” Jackson told the assembled crowd. Jackson received the group’s Advancing Equity Award.

Cooper also was a “special guest” at a birthday bash event for former Democrat state Rep. Cecil Brockman, who is under indictment on child sex charges including felony statutory sex offense with a child, indecent liberties with a child, and first-degree sexual exploitation with a minor.

Last week, Breitbart News reported Cooper’s 2021 mass prisoner release that included 34 rapists, 51 criminals convicted of indecent liberties with a child, and five criminals arrested for a sexual offense by a substitute parent or custodian.