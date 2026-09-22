Trump in Meeting with Zelensky Predicts Russia, Ukraine Will Reach Deal

President Donald Trump predicted Tuesday during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Russia and Ukraine would reach a deal.

The leaders met before reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

“The president and I are trying to figure out a solution, and I think it’s going to happen. I really do. I believe it’s going to happen,” Trump said after noting that he and Zelensky “have a very good relationship.”

When asked if Ukraine could reclaim its territory lost in the war, the president was optimistic about an end to the conflict.

“Well, I think they’re going to make a deal, and I don’t want to say what the deal is. We talk about it a lot, including with President Putin, and I think something’s going to happen,” he said

“But certainly they are very good fighters. Really, they can be proud of themselves. Regardless, we’ll see what happens. But very, very capable people, very capable leadership,” he added, while gesturing towards Zelensky.

Zelensky, in his remarks to open the meeting, expressed his hope that the war will conclude before winter after more than four and a half years of fighting between the countries.

“I hope that we will end this war, and President Trump will help us to end this war. And I think that we needed to do as quick as possible before winter,” he said.

“Before winter,” Trump added. “Big thing before winter.”

Trump was also asked about the potential for a trilateral meeting between himself, Zelensky, and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 in Miami, Florida.

“Well, I don’t know. I know that he will meet, and we’ve had a meeting already in Alaska. I think he’d do another one. I don’t know about Miami. We have a big thing happening in Miami very soon. But no, he’ll meet. He’s willing to meet. He’s willing. He’d like to see the war end,” he said.

“I think they both want to see the war end, to be honest with you. It’s time. A lot of people being killed, and they don’t want that. But I think they both want to see the war ended,” he added.