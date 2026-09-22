President Donald Trump addressed the U.S. military operation in Venezuela while speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday and was unapologetic about the removal of Nicholás Maduro from power.

Trump described Operation Absolute Resolve, which penetrated deep into the capital of Caracas on January 3, 2026, and ended in the arrest of Maduro, who currently awaits trial in federal detention.

“Since that day, hundreds of political prisoners have been set free, and we’re working closely with the leaders of Venezuela to forge a much better future for the Venezuelan people,” Trump said. “Last month, we signed the largest oil deal in history, covering 65 billion barrels of oil, which will benefit both Venezuela and the United States of America enormously and help drive down the cost of energy all over the world.”

WATCH — President Trump Addresses the UN General Assembly:

Trump noted that the work had already begun with multiple companies already beginning operations. He added that combined, the two countries amount to around 60 percent of available oil in the world, and the biggest deal ever made.

“To the victor belong the spoils,” he declared, continuing, “you all heard that. Our actions in Venezuela are proof the United States will no longer permit threats to America to gain a foothold anywhere in the Western hemisphere and if necessary, we will use our unmatched military might to secure the vital national interests of the United States.”

Trump said Venezuela had the “finest” military equipment from other countries in the world, but “it didn’t work … didn’t even come close.”

WATCH — Hero Helicopter Pilot Eric Slover Receives Medal of Honor for Actions in Maduro Raid:

He spoke on the failures of previous administrations who allowed gangs and drug cartels into the United States through uncontrolled migration, and said the United States had been infiltrated by hostile foreign adversaries.

“Not anymore,” Trump stated. “We are reasserting American power where necessary in our region and around the world to create a safer future.”

He then talked about designating cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and demonstrated his seriousness by eliminating them in dozens of targeted strikes, calling them “the ISIS of the Western hemisphere” and said cartel members would be killed, exiled, or detained as enemy combatants.

He concluded by saying cartel activity was down 97 percent since launching military action.