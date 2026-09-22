There is “no human right to illegal immigration,” President Donald Trump said during his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday.

President Trump drew a line in the sand and told the assembly that the United States rejects the International Criminal Court, making it clear that the U.S. will “never allow U.S. service members or anyone else to be investigated or given show trials by an anti-American tribunal with no jurisdiction over us.”

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Trump used the opportunity to call on other nations to resign from the “rogue institution immediately” and criticized U.N. human rights officials for obsessing over the United States taking a stand against leftist schemes to perform genital mutilation surgery and give hormone therapy and puberty blockers to children while ignoring atrocities committed against Christians across the globe. These same individuals also spend their time criticizing the U.S. for its stance against illegal immigration.

“It is equally unacceptable that, with all the genuine atrocities in the world, the UN’s top human rights officials spend their time criticizing the United States for protecting our children from transgender mutilation and transgender insanity, and enforcing our immigration laws – what they do is unbelievable,” Trump said.

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“What they do – it’s transgender mutilation of our children. The craven hypocrites of Human Rights Council have little to say about the persecution of Christians. I mean, Christians are being persecuted all over the world. It’s not even believable. I never thought I’d say it, but it’s been happening for a long time. So this is persecution of Christians, or the crimes of the world’s most repressive regimes. Yet they want America to open up our borders to gangs and criminals from world’s most dangerous places,” he said. “They want the worst people to come in from the worst places on earth, and we don’t do it anymore.”

“We did do it, but we don’t do that anymore,” he said, referring to the immigration policy – or lack thereof – during the Biden administration.

“It is deeply ironic that the United Nations has an entire institution, the UNESCO [United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization] group of people and countries, devoted to protecting cultural heritage. Yet, with their ceaseless promotion of mass migration, these globalists are actively destroying the greatest cultures and most extraordinary heritage in all of history,” the commander-in-chief said.

Trump added, “There is no human right to illegal immigration, but there is a right to remain a sovereign nation, and we want to remain a sovereign nation, and so should you.”

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