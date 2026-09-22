President Donald Trump roasted CNN’s Kaitlan Collins as he arrived in New York to speak before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), stating that CNN “shouldn’t be covering” him at the event.

Trump’s comments to Collins came after Trump announced that he was banning establishment media outlets CNN, Politico, and MS NOW from the White House for “‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS.”

“It’s an honor to be here,” Trump said. “I’m surprised that CNN is here covering me. You shouldn’t be here, you should not be here covering me. You said you weren’t going to cover me, you shouldn’t be covering me.”

“It is an honor to be at the United Nations, and we’re making a lot of progress,” Trump added. “Our country is doing really, really well.”

Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson reported on a post Collins shared Monday that quoted Fox News Washington Bureau head and White House TV pool chair Bryan Boughton saying, “The TV pool will not be covering events designated as pool coverage of the President.”

WATCH — Trump Credits Breitbart News for Fair Coverage While Blasting Fake News Media Outlets:

Boughton added that “this follows the White House’s position preventing CNN from fulfilling its assigned pool duties.”

Breitbart News also noted:

On any given day, the president has a pool of reporters with him, including one to two television networks with videographers and producers or correspondents — known as primary and secondary pool TV — a handful of print journalists, a radio reporter, a new media reporter, and photographers. Five networks — Fox News, CNN, ABC, CBS, and NBC — rotate the primary TV pool slot daily and share their video across networks in the White House Correspondents’ Association.

CNN, Politico, and MS NOW announced that they were taking legal action against Trump and “unnamed senior administration officials” due to being denied access to the White House.