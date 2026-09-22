United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres opened this year’s General Assembly on Tuesday morning with a speech focused on the “climate crisis” and on promoting the “two-state solution” in the Middle East and a host of outdated, globalist leftist ideals he vowed to continue defending long after his term at the helm of the U.N. is over.

Tuesday’s was Guterres’s last General Assembly speech as head of the U.N., as his final term in office concludes in January. His remarks arrived amid a heated race to replace him taking place behind closed doors and reflected his top priorities leading the international institution: the erosion of national powers in the service of “globalism,” the treatment of the alleged “climate crisis” as an existential threat to humanity requiring massive wealth redistribution, and the empowering of the United Nations at the expense of its members. Guterres was firm and unapologetic in demanding an end to the use of fossil fuels – a position that has grown unpopular even among participants of the U.N.’s own COP climate alarmism conferences – and in calling out “superpowers” to humble themselves for the greater good.

“The fault lines in our world are widening; cracks have become canyons,” Guterres declared, presenting an apocalyptic view of humanity and the “despicable cruelty” allegedly common in the world today.

“The climate crisis went from distant warning to daily reality and artificial intelligence moved at a speed that has blindsided even those who created it,” he continued. “These are not separate crises. They are chapters of the same story, the story of power: who has it, who is denied it, and how it is used and how it is changing.”

Guterres fretted that, while “we are clearly moving towards a multipolar world and that movement is irreversible,” nations protecting their own interests are jeopardizing the creation of one united humanity under the power of the United Nations and “international law.”

“One possibility is a world of fragmentation and transactionalism, a world of rising tensions and deepening mistrust, of fractured markets and weakened institutions, of shrinking cooperation and zero-sum calculations,” he warned, “and in many respects, that is the trajectory we are on today. But there is another path – a path towards networked multipolarity, a world built on interdependence and sustained by an advanced web of economic, political, social, and technological connections.”

Guterres advocated for a “world in which multiple centers of influence coexist with a common framework of international law and shared rules,” defeating “hegemonic tendencies and also what I’ve call the ‘great fracture.'” The “great fracture,” he continued, was essentially the Cold War world order: “the division of the world into two rival blocs with separate economic, technological, and security systems.”

For Guterres’s utopian vision of the future to take hold, he suggested, “superpowers” that he did not name had to recognize “that their power isn’t so super.” The world has only one generally recognized superpower, the United States of America, so Guterres left unclear what other countries he would consider to share that category with the U.N. host country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Guterres ranted about the alleged need to dramatically reform the U.N. Security Council and, in particular, grant permanent seats to African nations. He did not offer any clarity on why he did not pursue these reforms as the top authority at the United Nations for the past decade.

Guterres also celebrated the United Nations for reaching “gender parity” in senior positions and demanded a “future without fossil fuels,” declaring, “polluters must pay.” He offered a bizarre commentary in which he apparently credited himself with predicting the deadly floods in Nepal this summer and apparently blamed fossil fuel users for the alleged glacial collapse blamed for that disaster.

On the conflict in the Middle East, Guterres appeared to scold the rogue state of Iran, demanding that “navigational rights and freedoms must be fully restored in accordance with international law.” In the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and proxy Houthi terrorists are directly responsible for the erosion of respect for said navigational rights. Guterres also demanded the world return to the “two-state solution,” a plan that creates a nation of “Palestine” carved out of regions bordering Israel and one that has fallen out of favor with many interested parties in both Israel and the Muslim world, where many consider the entire Israeli state illegitimate.

Guterres concluded by acknowledging that he would soon vacate the secretary-general position and promising, “wherever I will be, whatever I will be doing, I will keep championing the conviction that peace is possible, that human dignity is universal, that the power of law must prevail over the law of power, and that our common future is worth fighting for.”

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