Virginia Bishop Urges Catholics to Vote No on Abortion Amendment

Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of the Arlington diocese of Virginia is urging Catholics in the state to vote no on a constitutional amendment regarding abortion, describing it as “extreme” and “unnecessary.”

In a video from Catholics Vote No, Burbidge spoke about “two dangerous ballot initiatives” and how one, “which will appear as ballot question one,” will end up creating “a legal right to unregulated abortion, performed by unlicensed practitioners at any time during pregnancy.”

“One amendment, which will appear as ballot question one, proposes an extreme and vague change to the Virginia Constitution,” Burbidge explained. “This threatens the health and safety of mothers and would allow for abortions targeting healthy babies all the way up to birth.”

Burbidge continued to explain that the constitutional amendment regarding abortion would also extend “this so-called right even to minors.”

“It would remove the role of parents concerning life-altering and irreversible decisions for their minor daughters,” Burbidge added. “Unfortunately, abortion is already legal in Virginia, but what is on the ballot this fall would expand abortion beyond what most citizens recognize as reasonable limits. The proposed amendment is extreme, it is unnecessary, and it is wrong.”



Burbidge also spoke about how, under the other amendment, known as “ballot question two,” the truth “that marriage is between one man and one woman” would be removed from Virginia’s Constitution. The second constitutional amendment would also “enshrine gender ideology by falsely separating the reality of one’s sex and gender.”

While Burbidge acknowledged that the Catholic Church “is not partisan” and “never advocates for or against specific candidates” or political parties, the church “always speaks clearly, faithfully, and truthfully concerning matters of faith and morals” when it comes to the Gospel.

“The church boldly proclaims its yes to the protection of the unborn and the sanctity of all human life,” Burbidge added. “For us to speak this yes, we must together proclaim no to these radically unjust ballot initiatives in fidelity to God and for the good of all in our society.”

Breitbart News’s Katherine Hamilton reported in January that Virginia lawmakers passed a constitutional amendment on abortion that will appear on the ballot “in a statewide referendum in November”:

The abortion amendment, sponsored by Democrat state Sen. Jennifer Boysko and Democrat Del. Charniele Herring, would create a “fundamental right to reproductive freedom, including the ability to make and carry out decisions relating to one’s own prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, abortion care, miscarriage management, and fertility care.” The amendment would allow some regulation of third-trimester abortions but would prohibit the state from banning abortions that a physician deems needed to protect the “life or physical or mental health of a pregnant individual” or if the physician deems the baby “not viable.”

Currently, in Virginia, abortion is legal up until 27 weeks of pregnancy, according to Abortion Finder.