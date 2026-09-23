Department of Homeland Security (DHS) General Counsel James Percival says a “segment of the judiciary” seeks to facilitate illegal immigration to the United States.

Last week, the Wisconsin Supreme Court said it would not suspend the law license of former Milwaukee Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan, who was found guilty in December 2025 of felony obstruction and misdemeanor concealing an individual to prevent arrest.

The conviction came after Dugan, in April of last year, was caught on courthouse surveillance footage helping illegal alien Eduardo Flores Ruiz of Mexico evade arrest by ICE agents by intentionally misdirecting agents from Ruiz.

At the time, Ruiz had a violent criminal record, including charges for strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse, and had twice illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

In response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision not to suspend Dugan’s law license, Percival suggested on X that many federal judges consider it their duty to facilitate illegal immigration.

“A segment of the judiciary believes it is their solemn duty to facilitate the illegal invasion of our country,” Percival wrote.

Also last week, Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong, appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California by former President Joe Biden, ruled that the fact that an illegal alien is in the United States illegally is not enough for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to arrest them without a warrant.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.