Republicans have to love our country “more than Democrats hate President Trump,” New York congressional candidate Mike LiPetri said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, describing himself as a candidate with actual skin in the game.

LiPetri, running against incumbent Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY), said people are “sick and tired of the two-faced politicians in Congress” and believes he can flip the seat from red to blue.

“This is Long Island and Northeast Queens. So this is Nassau County, Northwest Huntington, and Northeast Queens, the White Stone, Douglaston, Little Neck, Queens Village, Bayside, Bay Terrace areas. So this area, we went two years ago. We ran this race and went 51.5, 48.5 with no help, and now we’re back as one of the top target seats in the nation to flip back into Republican hands to make sure we win this,” he said.

LiPetri talked about how socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has affected his district, explaining that the people “see who he is — the anti-Semitic socialist that wants to destroy capitalism, wants to destroy the very core values of our country, and we won’t let him”:

We won’t let him. The Northeast Queens area, the district, absolutely despises him. They voted against him, and Nassau County, we have a heavy Jewish population in pockets of the district. They’re absolutely frightened of him and what his socialists are espousing, and then you have the weakness of Kathy Hochul, all of whom Tom Suozzi submits to… So this is a terrible trifecta of Tom Suozzi, Kathy Hochul, and Zohran Mandani. So you have that choice, or you have the Republicans to choose for common sense over chaos, and that’s exactly what we’re espousing: Ideas of putting more money in people’s pockets, helping keep our communities safe, keep our borders secure, curtailing crime, and maintaining peace through strength.

LiPetri, 36, also spoke about the significance of millennials finally stepping up and taking charge.

“If you just keep having the old guys — I’m the only guy that has skin in the game. I’m the one that has the skin in the game. I’m the one looking to start a family. I’m the one looking to buy a home. Right now, I rent. Right now, I’m engaged. I’m looking to start a family, buy a home, have children. I want to have it where a future is looking bright, where we can continue to grow, where we have industry flourishing on the island, where people can flock to and find jobs,” he said.

“I’m looking to help people create jobs. I’m looking to make it where we’re not the one-track mind of followers, where people just listen to the propaganda from left-wing media and then just shake their heads and say, ‘Yes, yes, that’s exactly what’s happening.’ Meanwhile, not having a clue. We need more critical thinking in our schools. We’ve got to have financial literacy in our schools. We have to have civics in our schools rather than just going to college. It’s alternative pathways like entrepreneurship, like military, like apprenticeship schools, labor — that’s who I want to push for,” he said, noting that he is still endorsed by labor unions.

“I’m endorsed by law enforcement unions. Like I’m the guy… you want if you’re a hardworking middle-class American. You’re voting Republican because those are the ones who support hardworking middle-class Americans. So it’s a matter of doing what’s right, not what’s easy, Mike, and that’s what we’re here for,” he said, blasting Souzzi for being “two-faced.”

“Not only did I highlight keeping men out of women’s sports, he votes no to. He votes no to voter ID. And listen to this one, Mike. This really just gets me so mad because with the one Big Beautiful Bill, he said he agrees with 75 percent of it. That’s no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security, lifting the SALT tax cap, which is vital for our district, and resulting in the largest tax cut in American history. He still votes no, and then when Republicans push forward a resolution to condemn socialism and disavow the DSA. He votes no,” he said.

LiPetri highlighted that he was one of ten movement leaders invited to speak at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas.

“I spoke before the president. I said on the national stage, I said while Democrats choose the DSA, we Republicans choose the USA, and that’s important. We have to love our country more than Democrats hate President Trump,” he added.

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