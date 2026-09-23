Kansas Democrat Cindy Holscher Says She Isn’t a Socialist, but Campaigns with One the Next Day

Kansas Democrat nominee for governor Cindy Holscher said at a recent debate, “I am no socialist,” yet spent the following day campaigning with a candidate who calls himself a “Democratic Socialist taking on the Topeka establishment.”

Holscher faces Republican nominee Ty Masterson in November to succeed two-term Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly in a state that hasn’t elected a Republican governor since 2014.

At a recent debate at the annual Kansas State Fair, Holscher, a current state Senator, said, “I am no socialist” after Masterson said she was the “most radical liberal progressive that’s ever been on a ticket” in Kansas.

Holscher has previously called Republicans in the state “fascists,” and even Kelly, the Democrat leaving office, said Holscher “has positioned herself so far to the left at this point that it will be very hard for her to come back” in a New York Times interview.

Kelly continued her tough comments on Holscher, adding, “There’s no way you win just by exciting the Democrat base. You need to elect a candidate who shares a lot of your values but doesn’t completely turn off the independents and the Republicans.”

Holscher campaigned at the September 13 event hosted by Southeast Kansas DSA [Democratic Socialists of America], with photos of her participation posted on the DSA group’s Facebook page: