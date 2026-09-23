Louisiana: Once-Deported Illegal Alien Accused of Repeatedly Raping Child

An illegal alien, previously deported from the United States, is accused of repeatedly raping a child in St. Mary Parish, Louisiana.

Miguel Adan Lux Pu, a 33-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested by the Berwick Police Department and charged with five counts of first-degree rape of a child under 13 years old.

According to police, Pu was deported from the United States and illegally crossed the southern border 5-6 years ago. With his most recent arrest for child rape, police allege that Pu admitted to having sex with a child on several occasions throughout 2025.

Pu had allegedly been residing in the same home as the child and is related to the victim as well.

“If you are unlawfully in this country and commit crimes against members of our community, especially our children, we will work with our local, state and federal partners to identify you, arrest you, and ensure that you face the appropriate criminal and immigration proceedings,” Berwick Police Chief J.P. Henry said in a statement.

“Our children deserve to feel safe in their own homes, and we will continue doing everything within our authority to protect them,” Henry said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.