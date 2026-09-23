Pennsylvania Democrat congressional candidate Janelle Stelson is targeting incumbent Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) over his support for a national sales tax proposal, but her advertisements leave out that the legislation would also eliminate federal income, payroll, estate, and gift taxes.

Stelson is running multiple advertisements accusing Perry of supporting a “huge new tax that makes everything more expensive and hits working people the hardest.”

One of the advertisements displays a four-line summary of the FairTax Act of 2025 but blurs the entire summary except for the words “enacting a national sales tax to be administered.”

The FairTax Act of 2025, the legislation referenced in the advertisement, would enact a national sales tax while eliminating federal income, payroll, estate, and gift taxes and dismantling the Internal Revenue Service.

The FairTax Act also provides a tax rebate that requires individuals to have a Social Security number and be lawful residents.

The legislation is intended to be revenue neutral, meaning the total amount of taxes collected would remain the same.

Stelson’s 2026 run against Perry is a “rematch” of the 2024 congressional election, where she “came within roughly 5,000 votes of unseating the Republican incumbent,” City and State PA reported.

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokesman Reilly Richardson told Breitbart News, “Retread loser Janelle Stelson has nothing to run on, so she’s resorted to blatantly misrepresenting Congressman Scott Perry’s position on taxes. The truth is, Stelson supports raising Pennsylvanians’ taxes, while Congressman Perry helped lower them.”

Stelson, meanwhile, supports eliminating the no-tax-on-tips and no-tax-on-overtime-pay policies included in the Working Families Tax Cut. In March, Americans for Prosperity, Job Creators Network, and Americans for Tax Reform announced a swing-district tour that included Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District and was aimed at highlighting the law’s tax savings for workers and small businesses.

Breitbart News reported in February 2025 that Perry was cosponsoring legislation to codify Trump’s no-tax-on-tips pledge. “You should keep absolutely as much money as you can that you earn,” Perry said at the time. “And so anytime there’s an opportunity to let people do that, yeah, I want to be part of that, and I’m going to be championing that.”

Perry also said reducing federal revenue should be accompanied by spending cuts, telling Breitbart News, “If we’re going to take in less revenue, then you’re going to have to spend less money, so there’s two sides of this coin,” adding that “the federal government spends too much.”