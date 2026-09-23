Poll: James Talarico Leading Ken Paxton in Texas Senate Race

Democrat Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, who believes there are six biological sexes, is leading Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the U.S. Senate race, a Marist survey revealed Tuesday.

The survey asked respondents who they plan to support in the Senate race come November. Overall, 50 percent said they would support Talarico, putting him six points ahead of Paxton, who garnered 44 percent support. Another two percent said “other,” and four percent said they do not know or refused to answer. Notably, independents give Talarico a double-digit lead, preferring him over Paxton with 55 percent support to 35 percent.

There are major generational gaps. Gen Z, for instance, backs Talarico by a 56-point margin – 74 percent to 18 percent for Paxton. The gap closes a bit among millennials, 52 percent of whom support Talarico and 36 percent of whom support Paxton.

Talarico only sees a one-point advantage among Gen X – 49 percent to 48 percent – while those part of the Baby Boomers, Silent, and Greatest generations prefer Paxton by a 23-point margin.

Despite Talarico’s self-proclaimed status as a Christian, white evangelical Christians do not support him, as 75 percent go with Paxton and 22 percent with the Democrat.

WATCH — “In Your Many Names We Pray” — James Talarico’s Pagan Prayer to “Jesus”:

The survey was taken September 17-20, among 1,139 registered voters. It has a +/- 4.4 percent margin of error.

Talarico, who openly supports the genital mutilation of confused children, has continued to come under fire for his controversial religious views and those of his pastor and mentor Rev. Jim Rigby, head of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas. In a recently unearthed Easter sermon, Rigby doubted the resurrection of Jesus – the cornerstone of the Gospel – and concluded that the real message is people need to “see the sacred in every being,” including plants.

WATCH — Democrat James Talarico Says the New Testament Mandates Obamacare:

As Breitbart News detailed:

“I mean, that’s possible. It’s possible the disciples stole it to keep the Romans from getting a hold of it. It’s possible the Romans took it because they’re afraid of a resurrection on the third day,” Rigby stated, asking the congregation if they “want to live your life based on a maybe.” “Do you want to just bet your entire life on what somebody a long time ago told you because somebody told him that? Or is it possible that the symbols are calling you to a deeper understanding of the human condition?” he asked, wholly rejecting the entire gospel by dismissing Jesus’s sacrifice and victory over death. “Light is not stronger than darkness. Darkness is essential to understanding your life. Maybe Jesus rose from the dead, but maybe not,” Rigby said.

Rigby has also said that he is on the “same team” as atheists. So it comes as no surprise that Talarico also embraces unBiblical doctrine, freely denying that Jesus alone is the way to truth.

Wednesday’s RealClearPolling average has Talarico up by an average of 2.8 percent.

WATCH — RNC Chairman: Republicans Will Coalesce Behind Ken Paxton, “Ruby Red Texas” Will Reject Talarico: