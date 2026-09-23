Trump Personally Greets Xi Jinping on Tarmac as State Visit Begins

President Donald Trump greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday evening, an unusual welcome for a visiting foreign leader.

Trump met Xi at the foot of the stairs as he stepped off his plane. First lady Melania Trump was also there to welcome Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan. U.S. presidents usually receive foreign leaders at the White House.

WATCH:

Xi is in Washington for a three-day state visit. The two leaders are expected to discuss trade, artificial intelligence, and security when they meet at the White House on Thursday.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told Axios that Trump was returning the hospitality Xi showed him during his visit to China.

“President Xi hosted President Trump in China for a historic summit this summer, and President Trump is reciprocating his hospitality by welcoming the Chinese delegation for a reciprocal visit this week,” Kelly said.

WATCH — Star-Spangled Banner in China! America’s National Anthem Played During Trump’s Visit: