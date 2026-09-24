Breitbart News to Host Policy Event with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin

Breitbart News is hosting a major policy event with Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin to discuss the Trump administration’s progress on protecting the American people from unfettered illegal immigration just weeks ahead of the highly anticipated midterm election.

The event, a discussion with U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, is taking place on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. Breitbart News is partnering with CGCN and ALFA Institute to host the event.

“Immigration is the number one issue facing this country yet again, and Secretary Mullin is the perfect point person to talk with about what President Trump’s administration is doing to stop the open borders crazies from retaking power and flooding our nation with more criminals from the third world,” Boyle said in a statement.

“A nation without borders is no nation at all, and it’s clear America finally has a president who understands this,” he continued. “But DHS [Department of Homeland Security] has so much more going on than just immigration, including fighting terrorism, protecting the homeland from foreign adversaries, and working with law enforcement nationwide, so we are extremely excited to host Secretary Mullin at our next event.”

CGCN’s Sam Geduldig praised Mullin as “one of the Republican Party’s most authentic and effective voices because he has actually lived the life Washington spends so much time talking about.”

“He understands working people, knows how to fight, and never forgets who sent him there,” he added. “CGCN was proud to help bring this important conversation together with Breitbart.”

Mullin’s policy event comes on the heels of the DHS chief announcing that the administration is probing 1,620 cases of voter fraud involving noncitizens illegally casting ballots. As a result, 151 arrests have been made, and there are 300,000 more cases that still need to be investigated.

“And this list is only growing,” Mullin said during an interview on Fox News. “By the way, we have 1,620 cases moving right now that are in investigation. We have 151 arrests, and we have 300,000 we’re looking into, and that list grows every single day.”

“And by the way, this list is continuing being compiled by states of their own public voting registers, so we’re going through. We’re scrubbing them. We’re comparing them with those that are in the country legally, those that are legal permanent residents, those that are citizens, and we can’t find them on our own list,” he explained. “Then we start figuring out who you are and why’d you vote and were you legally able to vote.”

He added in a social media post, “EVERY illegal vote cancels out the vote of an American citizen. Under @POTUS Trump’s leadership, we’re cracking down on fraud and SECURING our elections for the American people.”

Breitbart News has held a number of similar policy events with key political players, centering around crucial policy topics over the last two years, speaking with Vice President JD Vance, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and more.