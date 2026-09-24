DSA Senate Candidate Angie Nixon Had Paid Staffer Who Praised Hamas ‘Freedom Fighters’

Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) U.S. Senate candidate for Florida Angie Nixon had a paid staffer who praised Hamas “freedom fighters” and openly wished for “Zionists” to die.

Nixon, who frequently quotes Marxist cop killer Assata Shakur, had a staffer named Sara Mahmoud, who worked as her social media manager. According to Fox Digital, Mahmoud has a history of controversial social media posts expressing her support for Hamas.

In a post penned in 2018 she wrote, “Glory and honor to our freedom fighters. Praying for their safety and success.” Fox pointed out that she posted that on “the same day Hamas fired as many as 400 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel.”

In one now-deleted post, Mahmoud asked, “Can Zionists die already?”

It does not end there.

“Palestine is the land of the Arab Palestinian people, from it they originate, to it they adhere and belong, and about it they reach out and communicate. #Hamas31 #WhatsHamas,” she wrote in another post that year.

She also openly wished for white Jews to die.

“Wow, white Jews are so entitled lmfaoooo please die,” she wrote in 2016.

In another post, she said, “Zionism is a form of white nationalism, period. I’m really sick of seeing folks contesting this fact. Folks who try arguing either a.) conflate Zionism and Judaism or b.) employ race science to define ‘white’ and ‘whiteness.'”

While Mahmoud is no longer with Nixon’s Senate campaign, she was the social media manager for the campaign as “recently as June,” per Fox Digital, which, citing FEC filings, said she received $8,400 between June and July.

This coincides with unearthed remarks made by Nixon, who said the pro-Hamas group Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) should be used as a vehicle to win elections in Florida.

In those remarks, Nixon said:

We need to start working on building the right vehicles. And the right vehicles are CAIR Florida. We can’t just build party. We have to build up our people in order to build up our country. And so, right now is a time where we need to breathe, but we do need to take some time and make space. And then come together and start having uncomfortable conversations.

It is not clear when Nixon made those remarks.

But Gov. Ron DeSantis last year signed an executive order to designate both CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organizations.

He wrote at the time, “Florida agencies are hereby directed to undertake all lawful measures to prevent unlawful activities by these organizations, including denying privileges or resources to anyone providing material support.”

Ironically, Nixon has categorized President Donald Trump as “basically a communist” despite her own membership in DSA, although she has also tried to downplay her association with socialist ideology. However, she embraces an array of radical leftwing positions aligned with American socialists, including “abolishing” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), funding universal health care, and implementing universal childcare and pre-kindergarten.