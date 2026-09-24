Exclusive: Feds Arrest Immigrant for Voting in 2020, 2024 Presidential Elections

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested a legal immigrant in New Jersey last week for allegedly voting in multiple federal elections, including the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections, Breitbart News has learned.

Sanata Coulibaly, a legal immigrant from Senegal, was arrested on September 17 and charged with procurement of citizenship or naturalization unlawfully and voting by an alien.

According to prosecutors, Coulibaly first entered the United States in September 1993 and was given a green card by the Obama administration in November 2009. In 2018, 2020, and 2024, Coulibaly allegedly voted illegally in each of the elections.

“This alien from Senegal has been charged with procurement of citizenship or naturalization unlawfully and voting by an alien after allegedly voting in three general elections in New Jersey,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said:

Sanctuary politicians can try to claim that this kind of voter fraud isn’t happening, but it’s very real and is a serious threat to our country. Non-citizens have no right to vote in our elections. The Trump Administration will always protect the integrity of our election systems so that only American citizens are electing American leaders. [Emphasis added]

In July, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) admitted that a “software error” in the state’s Motor Voter registration system allowed about 6,600 foreign nationals to register to vote and that around 400 of them have voted illegally in the state’s elections since 2023.

DHS officials have suggested that as many as 35,000 foreign nationals are registered to vote in New Jersey alone.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.