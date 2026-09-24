Exclusive — Veteran Action: Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks Is ‘a Champion for America’s Veterans’

Veteran Action is backing Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), deeming her a champion for America’s veterans in an exclusive ad first obtained by Breitbart News.

Veteran Action, an organization supporting America First policies supporting the nation’s veterans, released a new video campaign ad in support of Miller-Meeks’ reelection.

“Two decades in the Army, a career as a physician, Marionette Miller-Meeks brings both to Congress,” the narrator of the Veterans Action says in the ad.

“She co-sponsored the Veterans Access Act, giving veterans more choice. Her Veterans Bill of Rights makes the VA tell veterans what they’re owed,” the narrator continued, reminding Americans that she has had the back of veterans.

WATCH:

Mark Lucas, founder and president of Veteran Action, said in a statement that Miller-Meeks is “the biggest champion veterans have in Congress.

He continued, “She consistently leads on veterans issues. Her 24 years in the Army and her experience as a physician make her an incredible advocate for veterans.”

Earlier this year, Miller-Meeks introduced the Veterans’ Bill of Rights Act, which “ensures veterans are clearly and consistently informed of their rights when seeking care and benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA),” per her office. This includes:

access to VA or VA-authorized providers, consistent with eligibility under existing law;

courtesy, dignity, and respect in all interactions with VA;

clear, complete information about treatment options and informed consent;

information on benefits, programs, and services for which the veteran may be eligible;

ability to apply for benefits at any time with clear eligibility explanations;

ability to seek care or raise concerns without retaliation or adverse action;

protection of personal information and medical records under existing law;

complaint filing with timely investigation and resolution;

transparent, written communication on claims, benefits, and appeals;

access to appeals and fair hearings under existing processes.

The bill specifically states that it would “require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to carry out efforts to inform veterans of their rights with regards to the receipt of health care, benefits, and services furnished under provisions of law administered by the Secretary, and for other purposes.”

“Our veterans have worn the uniform, defended our freedoms, and upheld our Constitution. They should never be left in the dark when it comes to the benefits and care they have rightfully earned,” Miller-Meeks said in a statement at the time. “Too often, I hear from Iowa veterans who are frustrated and confused by the VA’s complex bureaucracy. This bill cuts through that confusion, ensuring veterans are treated with dignity, and given clear, accurate information about their rights and available services.”

Veterans Action points out that the Iowa lawmaker also supports other pro-veteran legislation, including the Veterans’ ACCESS Act as well as the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act.

Miller-Meeks defeated GOP challenger David Pautsch in the primary race and will face off against Democrat Christina Bohannan in November. Notably, Bohannan is a former Iowa state representative and pro-DEI University of Iowa law professor who is vying for this seat — largely considered a battleground district this time around — for the third time.