Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested more illegal aliens in sanctuary jurisdictions, including those convicted of murder, child rape, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

“Every day, the brave men and women of ICE are risking their lives to arrest and remove illegal aliens from our communities. Yesterday, ICE arrested murderers, pedophiles, rapists, and other dangerous criminals,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

Among those illegal aliens arrested is Esteban Enriquez-Munoz of Mexico. Enriquez-Munoz was arrested in the sanctuary state of California after having been convicted of murder, robbery, and assault.

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Likewise, ICE agents arrested Viengxay Chaleunphong of Laos in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts. Chaleunphong was previously convicted on three counts of child rape, as well as assault and battery on a child under 14 years old.

Jendrick Ordonez-Calate of Guatemala was arrested in Delaware, which the Department of Justice lists as a sanctuary state, after having been convicted of rape in Sussex County.

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Jorge Avila-Velez of Mexico, previously convicted of possessing, viewing, or controlling 1,000 to 100,000 items of child sexual abuse material, was arrested in the sanctuary state of New Jersey, while Hamza Boufnichal of Morocco, previously convicted of obstruction, false identification, grand larceny, and assault and battery, was arrested in Fairfax, Virginia, a sanctuary jurisdiction.

“President Trump made a promise to the American people that he would make America safe again, and DHS is delivering on that promise,” Mullin said. “We will never apologize for arresting and removing illegal aliens who should never have been in America in the first place.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.