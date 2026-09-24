Poll: Jon Ossoff Leads Mike Collins in Georgia Senate Race; Jackson and Bottoms in Dead Heat

New polling shows incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) with a significant lead over Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) in the Georgia U.S. Senate race, while billionaire healthcare executive Rick Jackson (R) and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) are neck and neck in the state’s gubernatorial contest.

The YouGov poll shows one-term Sen. Ossoff ahead of Collins, who represents Georgia’s 10th congressional district and owns a trucking company, 51 percent to 41 percent — a double-digit lead.

When the survey is narrowed to “strict likely voters,” the gap decreases to 51 percent to 43 percent.

Ossoff leads with young voters ages 18-29 (67 percent to 24 percent), voters ages 30-44 (58 percent to 32 percent), and voters ages 47-64 (47 percent to 46 percent), according to the survey. Collins is ahead with voters ages 65 and above (52 percent to 42 percent).

Ossoff also leads with black voters, 83 percent to 11 percent, while Collins leads with white voters, 57 percent to 35 percent.

Approximately 6 percent of poll respondents say they are “undecided.” When only “strict likely voters” are accounted for, 5 percent say they are undecided.

The Georgia Senate race is expected to be extremely tight and could even determine which party holds the majority during the second half of President Donald Trump’s second term. Ossoff was previously dubbed the “most vulnerable” Democrat up for reelection, but he is also widely believed to harbor ambitions to run for the presidency in 2028. Collins, a two-term House Republican, has seen early career wins, including President Trump signing the Laken Riley Act.

RealClear Polling rates the race a “toss-up,” and its polling average shows Ossoff with an average projected lead of 7.5 points.

The Georgia governor race is much closer, with Jackson leading Bottoms 45 percent to 44 percent, according to the survey. When only “strict likely voters” are accounted for, the gap widens to 47 percent versus 44 percent.

In the Peach State’s gubernatorial race, 9 percent of voters are undecided, the poll found.

Bottoms leads with younger voters ages 18-29 (55 percent to 33 percent), and ages 30-44 (51 percent to 33 percent), while Jackson is ahead with voters ages 45-64 (50 percent to 41 percent) and ages 65 and above (56 percent to 33 percent).

Bottoms is ahead with black voters, 76 percent to 11 percent, and Jackson leads with white voters, 62 percent to 27 percent.

RealClear Polling rates the race a “toss-up,” and its polling average shows Jackson with a projected 0.4 point lead.

The survey was conducted with 3,447 Georgia registered voters between Sept. 15-18. The margin of error is ±2.7 percent.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.