WATCH: Trump Hosts Xi in Pomp-Filled Ceremony

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House on Thursday in a pomp-filled ceremony, followed by an extended meeting between the presidents away from reporters.

There were countless reporters, photographers, and videographers at the White House for the state visit, and tensions flared among Chinese press and a White House photographer on the South Lawn over positioning to capture images of the two presidents.

The visit began with a welcome ceremony on the South Lawn, where Trump and first lady Melania Trump greeted Xi and Madam Liyuan Peng.

Moments later, Trump and Xi delivered remarks in the Grand Foyer. The president said the two would discuss security, technology, and artificial intelligence, and spoke of the friendship he and Xi have forged as “built on mutual respect and the vital interests of our people.”

Trump also noted that the Board of Trade the two countries established in May is “working to encourage a more balanced trading relationship.”

Xi spoke after Trump and, at one point, focused on artificial intelligence (AI). The United States and China are the leading countries on AI, and much has been made of the “AI arms race” between the countries.

“Both China and the United States are leading nations in artificial intelligence. We have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good, and ensure that the development of AI is always under human control and serves the well-being of the people,” Xi said.

Later in the festivities, they took part in a military review in the Rose Garden, where the United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps performed and Marines put on a mesmerizing drill demonstration. The ceremony also featured a military flyover of a B-2 bomber accompanied by four F-22 Raptors.

After the ceremony, Trump and Xi met privately, and then Trump gave him a tour of the new helipad and Marine One on the South Lawn.

At one point, Trump also showed Xi the presidential portraits lining the West Wing colonnade, and Xi laughed upon seeing an auto-pen in place of former President Joe Biden’s picture.

Later Friday, Trump will host Xi for a state dinner that several tech and AI executives, including OpenAI’s Sam Altman, xAI’s Elon Musk, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, are expected to attend.