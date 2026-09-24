White House Honors Archbishop Fulton Sheen on Day of His Beatification

The White House honored Catholic Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on the day of his beatification, which puts him one step closer to being canonized a saint.

A statement shared to the official White House website on September 24 championed the American archbishop as a man who “pioneered the use of media to speak the truth, preach the Gospel, and bring many souls closer to Christ.”

“On his show, Archbishop Sheen lectured before a live audience on an array of theological, philosophical, and political topics,” the statement said. “Dressed in striking priestly robes and armed with only a chalk stick and blackboard, he quickly emerged as a primetime sensation — boldly bringing the teachings of Christianity to a world threatened by the titanic forces of communism.”

“Archbishop Sheen shocked the entertainment industry by besting American legends like Milton Berle and Frank Sinatra in weekly ratings, winning an Emmy award for Most Outstanding Television Personality, and appearing on the cover of Time magazine,” it continued. “For years, his sharp wit and piercing intellect filled millions of American living rooms and converted thousands — including national politicians, Hollywood celebrities, and communist leaders — to the Catholic faith.”

Sheen’s mainstreaming of Catholicism to the American masses during a time of intense anti-Catholic tribalism has also been credited by some experts with setting the stage for President John F. Kennedy, the first Catholic president.

Sheen’s beatification ceremony was hosted in St. Louis, Missouri, on Thursday. According to the Associated Press, the ceremony was held in the Dome at America’s Center because “there wasn’t a venue large enough in his home Diocese of Peoria, Illinois, to accommodate the anticipated crowd.”

According to the report:

James Fulton Engstrom carried an ornate vessel containing the relics of his namesake, the man whom the Catholic Church credits with his miraculous survival as a newborn — Archbishop Fulton Sheen, who died in 1979. … The ceremony comes 16 years to the month since James was born at home without a pulse and was rushed to the hospital, even as his parents and others prayed earnestly and asked Sheen to add his heavenly prayers, following the Catholic tradition of seeking the intercessions of departed holy people.

“After a formal inquiry, the Catholic Church determined that James’ resuscitation — when medical workers were about to declare him dead — was a miracle attributable to Sheen’s prayers. To qualify for beatification, the Vatican typically requires one miracle attributed to the candidate,” it added.