FL Democrat Senate Candidate Angie Nixon: Stopping Woke Is a ‘Racist Dog Whistle’

“Stop woke” is a “racist dog whistle,” Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) member Angie Nixon — who is hoping to be the next Senator in the Sunshine State — said in a 2023 interview.

“And now he has this stop woke agenda that he is going around the country talking about when we know that’s nothing more than a racist dog whistle,” she said during an interview on One Take Live, referencing Gov. Ron DeSantis’s slogan that Florida is where the leftist “woke” agenda goes to die.

“Stop woke… That is just a term that is devaluing black people,” she said, asserting that Republicans actually want black people to die and use wokeness as a cover.

“We know that you just want to remove woke and replace it with black people, and look, if Florida is where woke or black people go to die, that’s evident by what just took place on Saturday,” she continued.

This is far from the only hysterical accusation Nixon has made against Republicans, once stating that she can not work across the aisle with them because they are “literally trying to kill us.”

“And folks often say, like, ‘Oh, are you going to be able to work across the aisle with the Republicans?’ They are not trying to work across the aisle. They are literally trying to kill us, and they are doing it on camera,” Nixon said during an interview clip shared by RNC Research.

Nixon, a state House member, has also publicly blamed a nosebleed on the “trauma” of working with Republicans.

Nixon, who routinely pulls quotes from Marxist cop killer Assata Shakur, has continued to take issue with Republicans targeting “woke” in Florida, claiming they are only doing it because they are scared of minorities being in power.

As Breitbart News detailed:

She also once said it “totally sucks” that Florida teachers cannot be trained on DEI and accused Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Republicans of attacking “woke” in order to undermine minorities who she said are growing into power. “Ron DeSantis had this attack on woke, this stop woke, because he wants people sleeping. He wants to ban the ability for us to go out and protest the way in which we can wake people up and do… mass protests and mass mobilizations, trying to make it so that people could run folks over in the street if they blocked the street while they were protesting, and it is them attempting to stay in power and control,” she said, claiming they want power and control “because they realize that there’s a new rising majority of like black folks, like Latinos, people of color, women, folks who’ve been marginalized, and they realize that we make up this new majority.”

Nixon, who is facing off against Sen Ashley Moody (R-FL), continued, “And if we come into power, they are fearful… They’re fearful that if this group comes into power, all these marginalized people, that they’re going to do to what they’ve done to many of us for hundreds of years.”

In reality, Florida, under the leadership of DeSantis, has simply taken measures to protect children from drag shows, genital mutilation, revisionist history, and pornographic books in schools — several key leftist items that fall under the classic left-wing category of “woke” that Nixon stands by.