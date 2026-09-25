Former President Joe Biden accepted an award on Thursday evening from Planned Parenthood, an organization that kills hundreds of thousands of unborn babies in abortions every year.

Biden, 83, attended the Planned Parenthood of Delaware’s fundraising “Chocolate and Champagne Gala,” where he received the Sonia Schorr Sloan Service Award. The 46th president’s wife, former first lady Jill Biden, presented the award — named after an abortion activist and close friend of Biden — to her ailing husband as attendees cheered and applauded.

“This is an incredible honor,” Biden told the crowd, adding that he would not have become a U.S. senator or president “if it weren’t for Sonny Sloan.”

In what was a largely garbled and rambling speech, Biden slammed the Supreme Court for overturning the invented constitutional right to abortion created under its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, and said Sloan was one of the first people he thought about when the decision was handed down.

“She would have felt devastated,” he said, along with “anger and astonishment.” He went on to say she “wasn’t afraid” and would not have spent “a single moment wringing her hands.”

“Following the Dobbs decision, as president, I tried to do what I knew Sonny would have done,” he said. “We took action. We signed executive orders to protect access to reproductive health care, including emergency medical care.”

Planned Parenthood notably performed a record number of abortions during Biden’s time in the White House. The organization’s most recent report indicated that 434,450 unborn babies were killed in abortions in 2023 and 2024.

The organization also secured record government funding at that time, bringing in $832 million in the form of government grants, contracts, and Medicaid reimbursements — a $39.8 million increase from the previous report.

Biden concluded by telling the raucous crowd of abortion supporters that women still have political power.

“You have no idea how powerful women are in this country,” he said. “You are about to find out.”

The former president, whose legacy is an FDA-enabled mail-order abortion scheme that allows abortion pills to flow freely across the United States and into the hands of abusers, made no mention of the estimated 63 million unborn babies slaughtered in abortions between the 1973 Roe decision and the 2022 Dobbs decision, or the countless abortion deaths since.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.